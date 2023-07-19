I love the rain we’ve had lately. One day after a downpour, when I saw water running down the curb, I headed outside and found some small sticks. Sitting at the curb, I sent them down the street in the river of water, retrieving them a few times to send them on their way again. I remember my father, Manny, doing this with our two boys when they were kids. It was fun and no one cared how drenched we were by the time we came back inside.

I learned many things from my dad. First and foremost, it’s important to be inquisitive and curious. With a rock in his hand, he would ask the boys questions like, “how old do you think this rock is?” “How do you think it was formed?” Dad was always tinkering with things and he knew that learning happens whenever one messes around with stuff. On a regular basis, he went to Goodwill to buy some type of gadget like a hair dryer for a dollar. He brought it to our house and would tell the kids to take it apart and see what was inside. Oftentimes, he would challenge the kids to put it back together. Those experiences came in handy years later when our fax machine broke and our kids decided to take it apart. They were certain they could fix it and a few hours later, they proved themselves right. Unbeknownst to us, a plastic twist tie had been jammed inside the machine. After they reassembled it, sure enough, it worked even though there were a few parts left over.

Dad’s inquisitive nature led him to become a savvy investor. He read several newspapers every day starting with The Wall Street Journal. He learned about investing on his own and closely followed the business news. When the kids were little, he explained what a stock was and why owning stocks was important. He showed them how to look up ticker symbols and how to find each stock price in the newspaper. Then, they would talk about financial questions like, “how do you know whether a stock went up or down and by how much? how would someone decide which stock to buy?” Our kids’ birthdays were marked with a fun card from grandma and grandpa along with a check and sometimes, a small purchase of stock in their name.

My dad disliked new technology so he never once used a flip phone, smartphone or a computer. It took some persuading to get my parents to install a garage door opener but they were ultimately glad they did. Twice, we bought them a microwave, only to be told to return it to the store and get a refund. Despite this aversion to technology, my parents bought Apple stock when two guys started the company in a garage. Along with that, dad believed that stocks like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Proctor and Gamble were good buys because even during a recession, people need to purchase toilet paper, toothpaste, and inexpensive food. He never missed a day filling in a paper hand-drawn spreadsheet with the daily closing price of the stocks they owned.

My dad and his brother started a TV and stereo store near Denver University in 1952 and successfully ran it for nearly 25 years. Then, he became a real estate salesman, which he enjoyed. His natural friendliness and sense of humor plus his genuine interest in people contributed to his success as a salesman. For many years, each time Dad sold a house, he brought a home cooked meal to the new owners the first night they were in their house. His standard fare was roast chicken cooked with teriyaki sauce and some onions.

Basic skills were important for success in life and dad taught us many things. Handwritten thank-you notes were a must and to this day, we try to keep that tradition going. How you hold yourself matters and how you speak to others makes a difference. For example, when you’re walking into an unfamiliar place whether it’s a corporate headquarters, a five-star hotel or a concert hall, walk with confidence like you belong there. Dad’s underlying message to us was that we belong and we have a right to be there just like anyone else. He grew up during the depression and his dad was a barber, so money was always tight. Whether you could afford to stay at a hotel or not, when you want to walk into a fancy hotel, know that you have a right to be there just like anyone else. Going to a job interview? Dress well, walk with confidence and be sure that your handshake is firm.

Dad was always prepared and ready for fun. He kept old bread, Lay’s potato chips, a folding chair and a blanket in the trunk of his Buick, so he could feed the ducks at any local park. Our kids had plenty of time to do that with him along with learning to skip rocks and playing kick-the-can. In between, time was spent going to museums to learn about art, visiting the coin museum or a park, and learning math by writing on scrap pieces of paper. Enjoying a hot dog and a can of Coca-Cola were part of the routine.

Our kids are now in their twenties but their memories of grandpa are vivid and remind them that every day, you can learn things and have fun wherever you go. Life is an adventure, even when you’re eighty and have the chance to parasail over the ocean in Mexico. Even if you’re not sure how to adjust the straps to land on the beach. Dad laughed as he tried to descend. He wasn’t a bit concerned and eventually made it down safely. To this day, I’ll always remember that laughter and his adventurous, joyful ways. Thank you, Dad. I’ll always miss you.