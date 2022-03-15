Wherever I go, I’m never without a magazine, book or my kindle. Waiting in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t bother me since I get a few minutes to read. On a flight, you won’t see me with earbuds watching a movie because I’m engrossed in a book. I’ll choose a library any day over a mall, and I start reading Time the moment it arrives in the mail.
Recently, Time announced their Kid of the Year competition featuring kids ages 8-16. Thousands of kids across the country were nominated and interviewed, culminating in the selection of 19 kids who are each changing the world in extraordinary ways. One of the 19 finalists is 9-year-old Khloe Joiner, who founded A Book and a Smile with a mission to donate one million books to children. Her efforts began when she gave 300 books to her local police department in Missouri. She organized book drives and donated the books to homeless centers, adoption agencies, churches and housing developments.
Another finalist is 13-year-old Lujain Alqattawi, who decided to use her bilingual language skills to offer online English lessons for children, particularly those living in refugee camps. She now runs a nonprofit organization called Sparkle, which provides tutoring and language lessons to girls in Jordan. Alqattawi’s newest initiative is raising funds to purchase and donate laptops to increase educational opportunities for young women in Jordan.
Jenell Theobold is a 15-year-old from Oregon. As a young child, she was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and had always struggled with social situations. She wanted to create ways to encourage neurodiverse and neurotypical teenagers to understand their differences and help one another develop social skills. In 2019, Theobold founded Let’s Peer Up, which encourages schools to create LPU clubs with a staff facilitator and student-run board. In Indiana, 12-year-old Sammie Vance was worried about kids who didn’t seem to have any friends at school and spent recess sitting or playing by themselves. Vance learned about Buddy Benches, which provide a seat at a school playground where a shy or lonely kid can sit and let others know they want to play or make a new friend. Inspired by the idea, she organized an event where over 1,600 pounds of bottle caps were collected, recycled, then repurposed to make buddy benches for her school. She hasn’t stopped since then.
Passion and commitment characterizes these kids; so does imagination and the desire to invent something useful. In Texas, 10-year-old Lino Marrero regularly had painful blisters from practicing the cello, so he began researching some solutions. Over the next few years, he invented the String Ring — an adjustable band that protects musicians’ fingers, decreasing the pain from blisters and soreness. Next, he designed an eco-friendly shoe with replaceable soles. His invention could reduce the numbers of shoes dumped in landfills, and since they’re not made of rubber, they’re biodegradable. Throughout middle school, Marrero played soccer and often wondered how to harness the energy he expended on the soccer field to power things such as smartphones. Tinkering around, he ultimately designed a shoe insert that collects kinetic energy. With a small device attached to the shoe, energy is converted into battery power. As luck would have it, when a massive winter storm hit Texas last year causing power outages, Marrero tested out his invention and calculated that 12 minutes of walking generated enough kinetic energy to charge 10% of a smartphone battery. Since then, he has refined the invention so the energy goes to a USB power bank for later use. Its name? Kinetic Kickz. Marrero is just 15 years old but I’m certain we’ll hear about more of his inventions in the years to come.
Finally, Time named Orion Jean as Kid of the Year. At age 11, Jean calls himself an ambassador for kindness. In 2020, he organized the delivery of over 100,000 meals to food-insecure families around the United States. One summer, he orchestrated the delivery of over 500,000 books to kids at home. He believes in fixing problems and getting everyone involved in acts of kindness and on a normal day, he reads, plays video games and writes stories. These kids are just some of the kids around the country who are motivated to make positive changes in the world around them. Thanks to Time, their efforts have been recognized.
Magazines might be considered old fashioned, but I love them. There’s always something new to learn and something inspiring to chew on.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.