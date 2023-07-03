Designing a cake is not for the fearful, the anxious artist, the bashful baker. Rather, the cake decorating contest is for 4-H members who are innovative and skilled with ingredients.

It’s a go-for-it! event July 15 when 4-H creative cooks can out-frost their peers and win a prize. “Whoever wins can go on to the state level,” said Melissa Orme, who leads the 4-H Creative Cooks group in Teller County.

With 11 levels of cake decorating, the contest tests the innovative part of the brain. “In the first level, Unit 1, you can only decorate with edibles,” Orme said. “You can do candy and cookies, but don’t think about the taste. We’re talking strictly beauty.”

For the second level, the 4-Hers can do piping, that is, applying frosting through a tube. “And the levels just go on and on,” she said.

For those not in the groove, there are fads in cake decorating. “All the rage today is fondant,” Orme said.

Cooking Contest

If cake decorating is all about artistry, the cooking contest is more about planning ahead, nutritionally and strategically.

Contestants work from a small table, choosing a theme for a meal, perhaps a picnic, birthday, or holiday, for instance.

“The sky’s the limit,” Orme said.

Participants plan a full menu but only make one item to present to the judges.

“It’s good experience, planning a menu and thinking through everything,” Orme said. “They think about food safety and wear gloves because they are serving the menu item to the judge.”

For added interest, the contest includes a specialty division; this year’s is apples.

“If they have apples in the recipe they are making for the menu, that would be a separate category,” she said.

There are tasting opportunities for the community after the judging.

On contest day, cooks should be prepared and ready to go.

“Some will use crock pots to maintain the temperature of the menu item,” she said.