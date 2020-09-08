You haven’t lived until you’ve quarantined 49 people to their homes for 14 days… They love it … NOT.
We worked really hard all spring and summer to put together protocols that would keep our students and staff safe — hoping that we never really need to use them. Well, it took three days. The protocols worked and we are keeping our folks safe, but what a pain for those who have been quarantined for being in close contact to one person who has been found COVID-19 positive.
In my job there are new “experiences” that come at you every day; 95% of them — even the problems — I enjoy! It made me wonder if I am one of those “experiences” that people have to deal with. It also made me wonder if that is a good thing or not so good thing. What are people experiencing when they get stuck with the “Steve Woolf Experience?” I’m kind of glad everyone doesn’t have a comment card to give me after they’ve had said experience, but occasionally I have people give me one anyway — sometimes good and sometimes not as good as I wish they would have experienced.
A month or two ago I wrote about character and how you can easily judge character 100% of the time by how they treat the person in the room with the least amount of power. I’ve had more people share with me experiences that deal with just this since writing that. I’m wondering if I need to take it a step further … I wonder if I should be going the extra mile for those who are just flat-out annoying? In my life, I have made a habit of simply walking away from and even avoiding the type of people who are obviously full of themselves. I could be wrong in doing so.
I am reading a book by Bob Goff called “Everybody Always: Becoming Love in a World Full of Setbacks and Difficult People.” It is giving me a huge guilt trip. I like to think that I am a guy who can love everyone always but, as it turns out, I stink at it from time to time. I’m working on getting better.
I do a lot of speaking throughout the nation — usually on my book “Heart 2 Heart Teaching” and occasionally I am asked to give a talk called “34 Years of Mistakes: Airing My Dirty Laundry.” I easily can make this last an hour and it is oftentimes funny, but I have learned so much from my mistakes. Recently I made a huge one that I am learning from, so at age 57 I am not done making my share of bad decisions. The good news is the growth that happens through them and the good decisions that follow. More often than not it makes me a better, wiser person and definitely humbles me.
Our students and “staffulty” are going to experience the same in their lives. We have such wonderful people in our district but only a couple of them are perfect. The secret is to make sure we are giving one another grace enough to come back from these setbacks.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our community as a whole would take on this attitude and help one another get better and lift each other up every time we possibly can? I am making this challenge to our community here in the “Age of COVID” to do just that! Let’s be an example for our youth. Let’s make the “you — us” experience awesome! It is so easy to tear someone down — gravity works. Lifting people up takes work but it is work worth doing, always.
We can do it, Teller County! … Everybody always.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.