This is an animal communication story about how a body scan let Thumper’s person know he had an upper respiratory infection. I am not a veterinarian and cannot legally give a medical diagnosis, but a body scan can alert a pet’s person about a potential problem. It can also help the veterinarian or any other animal caregiver pinpoint a problem.

When I met with Thumper, he introduced himself as a brave bunny. He told me, “I have lots of questions.” When I asked him to clarify this, he said, “I am curious.” Lisa, his person, agreed — Thumper is indeed a curious rabbit.

I asked him what it is like living in a cage. He told me, “All I know is my cage, and I like eating lettuce in here.” I heard Thumper say, “When it is warm outside, I hop around in the yard and the other animals aren’t allowed out when I am out.” Lisa corrected this by letting me know when it is warm outside, he comes out of his cage and she and Thumper sit together.

Lisa wanted to know if Thumper wished to be out of his cage and he showed himself to me hopping around in the yard. Come summer time, she will get a kennel and let him have more freedom outside.

I did a body scan on Thumper and I noticed he had some discomfort around his nose. When Lisa and I spoke about this, she told me there was wetness around one side of his mouth. Possibly when she wipes his mouth, she could be touching his nose, too. She scheduled a veterinarian appointment a few days after our meeting.

The afternoon of Thumper’s appointment, I received a phone call from her saying Thumper has an upper respiratory infection and he is on antibiotics. He is also scheduled for surgery because his teeth are overgrown.

We would not have found out about Thumper’s situation if he hadn’t told me about the discomfort around his nose. Hearing Thumper speak certainly made both of us feel good, knowing Lisa’s brave bunny will have the medical treatments he needs.

I received a beautiful compliment from Lisa after Thumper’ surgery, thanking me for letting her know about his nose bothering him. As a result, she was able to have his upper respiratory infection treated, as well as his teeth taken care of. She let me know he is on the road to recovery.

Barbara Royal has studied and practiced alternative healing therapies for more than 25 years. She can be reached at BarbaraGRoyal.com or BarbaraGRoyal@gmail.com.