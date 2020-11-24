The Manitou and Pikes Peak’s progress seems like chocolate oozing down a big sundae, but it recently passed a real landmark. The construction crews have reached and passed the last station down toward Manitou — Minnehaha.
The “homestretch” is being tackled, down Engelmann Canyon, where the walls filled with scenic rocks and ledges will soon be noisy again. Not only that, but word of the new trains is coming to light.
Quiet Artist’s Glen, old home to the photographer William Hook, will be reached before Thanksgiving, as well as the Paul Idleman Memorial. Down in Manitou, the station remodeling is almost complete. The changes may go unnoticed by the untrained eye. The building will serve the influx of summer visitors quite well. The railyard itself will see the construction crews working down to that base.
In the meantime, the work at the summit of Pikes Peak is also being finished up. Work on the new platform on the summit has been inching along in the shadow of the new summit house. That building is now starting to glisten in the sun as the new windows are being installed.
Over in Switzerland, the work on the new equipment is showing progress, too. The first of three new trains is in the first stages of testing. The Pikes Peak trains are unique, a bit unlike the ones seen in the Alps, but they will still provide a comfortable and safe ride as they work their way up our mountain. The new red cars will be more comfortable, and will even be heated for the winter trips.
The four 214-passenger trains that were retained from the old system have been remodeled and upgraded and will be more comfortable, too. The new trains will carry 260 passengers in three coached, pushed by a diesel electric power unit.
With larger trains working between Manitou and the summit, the new summit house should certainly be a busy place. For winter service, new snow clearing equipment is being finished. It is designed to handle the deep snows that we sometimes get on the mountain.
Hopefully next summer will be a bit more enjoyable than 2020!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.