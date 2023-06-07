Everyone’s seen them. Homeless people in filthy rags, roaming the streets, living under bridges or along Fountain Creek, begging at intersections, hitchhiking, or talking to voices only they can hear. Obviously, deeply mentally ill — and wandering about like wild animals. Large numbers of homeless, often mentally ill individuals infesting downtowns of San Francisco, Portland and Los Angeles have literally destroyed these once beautiful cities.

When I worked in Washington DC, I was panhandled every day, at least twice a day as I ran the gauntlet of panhandlers and crazy street people at the Foggy Bottom metro station.

The recent article in the Courier describing a dysfunctional Behavioral Health Administration contained a shocking conclusion from a 2022 study by Mental Health America. Colorado had the nation’s highest rate of adult mental illness and lowest access to care. That ranking improved in 2023, as six states now rank below Colorado in terms of access to care. Colorado is working hard to catch up with San Francisco.

Yet, Colorado’s government can’t seem to get its act together to launch an effective mental health treatment program. As described in the Courier article, the public employees in Denver prefer to argue about whether they have been disrespected than to develop effective mental health programs.

So, I guess it’s up to the police to arrest and imprison the mentally ill or roust them out of their camps moving them from place to place. According to the database maintained by the Washington Post, of the 1,000+ people killed every year by police, more than 20% are individuals showing signs of mental illness. One could legitimately argue that our government prefers to execute the mentally ill rather than treat them.

Untreated mental illness also diminishes our Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Consider that a large proportion of mass shootings are committed by individuals with a long history of mental illness and were well known to authorities before committing acts that only a madman would do. All those armed guards and metal detectors in public buildings are there to protect government employees from “crazy people with a gun.”

Yet, the government response is not to establish “common sense” effective mental health treatment, or even to simply classify such individuals as ineligible to buy or possess firearms. Rather, the government response focuses on diminishing the right to keep and bear arms by criminalizing firearms owners with a host of bans, rules and regulations imposed on otherwise law-abiding people who are not the crazies committing gun crimes.

One can only hope that the Behavioral Health Administration in Denver will get past its internal dysfunctions and do its job.