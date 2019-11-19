This decade is coming to a close, and aside from the existential crisis this fact ignites for everyone as 2020 looms, it is also a time for reflection on the decade that was.
If the television model of yore that lasted from the 1950s until the turn of the millennium is Colonial America, then this decade has truly been the heart of the Wild West.
The 2000s represented the boom of westward expansion, to keep this metaphor alive, with HBO becoming a real player in scripted television, and cable channels like AMC and FX showing that the network-television model was not the only way.
Then, streaming turned television upside down. It retrained us how to watch, what to watch and when to watch. And just like Manifest Destiny, the desire to settle the entirety of North America (or, make more, more and even more television) was theoretical and myopic in concept, and never truly understood what the result would look like.
The beginning of the decade began with the unofficial end of the old model, and it will end with the Streaming Wars taking off. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu have years-long footholds; Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Peacock will all be launched, active and ready for your wallet by May 2020.
The 2010s were all over the place for television. There was a lot of good, but not a lot of great. Presenting the Top 10 TV Shows of the Decade.
A few notes first:
• I have not seen every show that’s aired from 2010-19, and it would feel like a cheat to put something I haven’t seen, or haven’t seen the entirety of, on this list. Apologies to my “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Americans” and “Better Call Saul” stans out there. Those shows, and others I haven’t seen, are beloved; I just have not gotten around to starting or finishing them.
• This list is limited to series that began in 2010 or later, so no “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men,” “Parks and Recreation” or “The Office,” even though they ran well into this decade.
• There are shows that are ongoing now on here with the verdict still out, and there are shows with vastly different budgets and runtimes. It’s an unfair process, but those limitations and differences are being considered for these rankings.
• This is, ultimately, an entirely subjective process. I’ve sought suggestions and feedback from friends, family and people I trust, but there is still no right or wrong answer here.
Before the top 10, these are the honorable mentions that just missed the cut: “Sherlock,” “Lovesick,” “Show Me A Hero,” “The Night Of,” “The Good Place,” “Westworld,” “American Vandal,” “Barry,” “Killing Eve,” “Succession.”
10. Catastrophe (Channel 4/Amazon, 2015-19)
“Catastrophe” is a pure comedy through and through that delves into serious issues but doesn’t belabor them. Co-written by and co-starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe” is about a one-night stand between two adults from different sides of the Atlantic, and their ensuing attempts at both building a relationship while trying to conquer parenting with their sanity intact.
It’s sharp and witty, propped up by Delaney and Horgan’s gut-busting dialogue. “Catastrophe” has a handful of supporting characters who are unnecessary most of the time, and yet become so lovable that it doesn’t matter.
9. Boardwalk Empire (HBO, 2010-14)
The only entry on this list to debut in the first year of the decade, and the show that ended by far the earliest, “Boardwalk Empire” feels like it came out in 1990 compared to the rest of these shows. It is a series that came and went without a real impact in the public consciousness, and that’s a real shame.
Beginning with the setting, “Boardwalk Empire” beautifully recreates Atlantic City of the Roaring Twenties right as prohibition is beginning. The set and production design still hold up now, and display the power of an HBO budget.
“Boardwalk Empire” is a gangster movie that spans 56 episodes, with a dynamite leading performance from Steve Buscemi as Enoch Thompson. It’s not perfect, but the look and feel, the suspense and the performances shone brightly. It also had a quartet of star-making, villainous performances from Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Jeffrey Wright.
8. Master of None (Netflix, 2015-)
It is sometimes the simplest shows that can make the most impact. There are certainly some high-concept series on this list, and those often get the most attention — from myself included. Not to say “Master of None,” from Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, is not high concept; it is in its ideas and the way it shines a light on cultural issues centered around Dev, the lead character Ansari plays. Whitewashing in Hollywood, old-fashioned religious practices and ideals in a modern society, the relationship people have with their parents and their children — these are all big-picture realities, and “Master of None” tackles them in satirical and serious ways.
“Master of None” aspires to be something more than it appears, and that is the greatest trick of this show, because it is disguised in the normalcy of day-to-day life for 30-somethings living in New York City.
7. Stranger Things (Netflix, 2016-)
“Stranger Things” is what makes Netflix and the binge-watching model special. I do still tend to prefer the week-to-week rollout, but there is something magical about when a Netflix show you’ve never heard of pops up on its homepage and hits. “Stranger Things” took off right away, and after a few weeks in the summer of 2016, it was a bona fide hit and has become Netflix’s flagship series.
This show leans into nostalgia hard, and most often to its benefit. There are references and Easter eggs galore, and plenty of heavy influence in its characters and plotting — from “Stand by Me” and “The Goonies,” to “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Dawn of the Dead.”
Subversion and a lack of self-seriousness are two traits I’ll always appreciate. So, in Season 2, after Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) tells Max (Sadie Sink) the plot of Season 1, the show took a shot at its own breakthrough season and the criticism it was met with.
“It’s crazy, but I really liked it,” Max says. “I mean, I had a few issues. I just felt it was a little derivative in parts. I just wish it had a little more originality, that’s all.”
Most of all, “Stranger Things” is just really fun. It’s not a capital-D Drama and doesn’t strive to be, but being in Hawkins, Ind., with these characters never ceases to be eight hours per season well spent.
6. Veep (HBO, 2012-19)
As uproarious and ridiculous as “Veep” is, it is also considered to be the most realistic show about politics and working on Capitol Hill.
On the “Pod Save America” podcast in 2017, former Obama and National Security Council spokesperson Tommy Vietor said to “Veep” showrunner David Mandel: “The funny thing about ‘Veep’ is, we as people who worked in the White House always get asked, OK, what’s the most real? Is it ‘House of Cards?’ Is it ‘West Wing?’ And the answer is, it’s ‘Veep.’ Because you guys nail the fragility of the egos, and the, like, day-to-day idiocy of the decision-making.”
On a jokes-per-minute basis, “Veep” takes the crown for this decade. Laugh too long or too loud, and you’ll miss the next one. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a powerhouse as Selina Meyer, and the supporting cast of White House knuckleheads alongside (or, as she tells them repeatedly, beneath her) are all hilariously fractured in their own way.
5. Atlanta (FX, 2016-)
I never got into Childish Gambino music or cared for “Community,” so I was late to get on the Donald Glover bandwagon. “Atlanta” won me over.
It is unapologetically bizarre, yet grounded in the real world at the same time. Plot doesn’t matter, and that enhances it, because the story is really about the day-to-day lives of four main characters (played by Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield — the latter three are already on the cusp of stardom from these roles).
It’s so plot-deprived that it can even appear to be an anthology series. The standalone episodes are the masterpieces of “Atlanta” — the satirical “B.A.N.” about cancel culture and the modern discourse around social issues; the deeply disturbing and brilliant “Teddy Perkins,” which follows Darius (Stanfield) on his journey to get a piano from a Michael Jackson stand-in; “Woods,” a meditative and personal journey for Alfred (Tyree Henry) through the literal and metaphorical woods.
“Atlanta” is like nothing else on television in its ambition, nuance and humor, and at least two more seasons are coming in the next decade.
4. Fleabag (BBC/Amazon, 2016-19)
If I did a ranking of TV seasons for the decade, Season 2 of “Fleabag” would likely rank first. A singular vision from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” is quirky and funny and has some of the sharpest writing in television. Like many shows on this list, it veers between comedy and tragedy seamlessly, and hits hard on the subjects of societal expectations, morality, religion and sex.
Season 1 was solid, and I watched it twice in the three years before Season 1 and 2, but it’s the second act that has it this high on the list.
3. Bojack Horseman (Netflix, 2014-20)
It’s a miracle “Bojack Horseman” is as incredible as it is. An animated series about a burned-out, horse-man actor is a hard sell. This is not your typical animated show, and I maintain that if everything was exactly the same, but the show used real humans, it would be winning all the Emmys.
This is a deeply cynical story about the failures and successes of life in Hollywood — and life in general. It deals with depression, alcoholism, social-media culture and loneliness in a way I haven’t seen in any other show. The B-plots and C-plots from season to season don’t always hit, but the core story around the character of Bojack Horseman always manages to be both devastating and hilarious, in a way that compels real emotion.
“Bojack Horseman” will conclude on Jan. 31, 2020, on Netflix.
2. Black Mirror (Channel 4/Netflix, 2011-)
“Black Mirror” began as the hipster darling of Channel 4 in the UK at the beginning of this decade, and has since become a Netflix juggernaut and an expression unto itself for when technology invades the human experience.
The genius of this show, from the warped and brilliant minds of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, is how adjacent it is to real life. Take one piece of society-altering technology that’s within the realm of modern possibility (video-recording our lives to have the capability of reliving every memory, giving Amazon’s Alexa tech-steroids, virtual-reality gaming being an overwhelming sensory experience, etc.) and see how normal people will act in that environment.
Technology is altering our society at an exponential and alarming pace, and “Black Mirror” highlights that real fear and puts into a wholly human story, and that’s what makes it one of a kind.
1. Game of Thrones (HBO, 2011-19)
It will be fascinating to see what this show’s (and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’) legacy will be years and decades from now. That will probably have to do with the future of toxic fandom and the state of social media. If it gets worse (let’s pray it doesn’t), the suffocating “Game of Thrones” Season 8 outrage from this spring may feel antiquated.
I was as ardent a defender of Season 8 as anyone, but even for those who thought it was an abomination, the series as a whole should undeniably be No. 1 on this list.
“Game of Thrones” had everything. The writing could swing from pithy to lecture without missing a beat, making the audience laugh, cry and understand the the vast-yet-cramped scope of the world George R.R. Martin created in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books the show was adapted from.
It was the small moments that stand out the most with the writing — Jon and Sam becoming unlikely best friends at The Wall in Season 1, every scene with Tyrion and Jaime, all the backstabbing and scheming and money-grubbing (to quote the O.G. King Robert Baratheon).
The show somehow juggled dozens of main characters, giving all of them time to learn and grow in their own noble or sinister ways. Arya and Sansa Stark’s journeys were as divergent as any, and they see the end-result of seasons apart come to fruition once they’re reunited near the end. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen both follow the traditional hero’s journey, only to see one be Luke Skywalker and one be Darth Vader, with all the breadcrumbs laid out along the way.
There were some stellar episodes that will stand the test of time (“Winds of Winter,” “Hardhome,” “The Door” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” to name only a few) and be as rewatchable as any film, as the years pass since their airing.
More than anything, “Game of Thrones” required everyone’s attention — to its own detriment at the end. The first time I remember a Twitter-blowing-up moment was the night “The Rains of Castamere” (aka “The Red Wedding) aired in 2013. The shock-factor, the spectacle and the characters who became some of the most adored and reviled fictional people in television history all added up to one of the most important shows of all-time.
