The 2010s will largely be defined by Marvel, and by extension, the fervent mining of intellectual property.
Nine of the 10 highest-grossing movies of this decade come from an existing property, with the one exception being “Avatar” in 2010. Of the 30 films to gross in the top three each of the past 10 years, 23 were sequels, prequels or remakes; of the seven “original” movies on that list, only “Avatar” and “The Lego Movie” did not come from comic or novel source material. And of those 30, Disney outpaced all other studios combined with 18 entries, including 14 of 15 in the past five years.
The Marvelification of movies presents an oft-overblown existential crisis about the state of the film industry. The landscape has become more fluid this decade, and the home-viewing experience is trending up, while the non-blockbuster theater returns leave a lot to be desired.
No matter how a movie is watched in 2019 — or 2029, or 2099 — one thing is clear: Talented, creative people will continue to make great films. And there were some great ones over the past 10 years.
Presenting the Top 10 Films of the Decade.
Looking for thematic similarities with these 10, the most obvious one is obsession. Obsession with identity, sexuality, wealth, greatness, solving a case, escaping a war — these all permeate throughout these 10 movies. That may be a reflection of the times, or just personal taste. Hopefully both.
This is, ultimately, an entirely subjective process. I’ve sought suggestions and feedback from friends, family and people I trust, but there is still no right or wrong answer here.
First, the honorable mentions, the next-best 10 that just missed the cut: “Get Out,” “Phantom Thread,” “Moneyball,” “A Star Is Born,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Inception,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Roma,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Sicario.”
10. Lady Bird (2017, Greta Gerwig)
The period pieces of Renaissance Europe or the Wild West in America get a lot of love. “Lady Bird” is special for making a contemporary period piece, set in a fully realized and lived-in Sacramento, Calif., in 2002.
One of the handful of coming-of-age tales on this list, “Lady Bird” was the directorial debut for Greta Gerwig, a Sacramentan herself who also wrote the semi-autobiographical script.
“Lady Bird” is a tight 94 minutes, with intentionality to every moment on screen. It takes place over the senior year of high school for Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan), who has big dreams to go attend a liberal-arts university in New York. We see Lady Bird’s relationships with friends, boyfriends and family hit highs and lows throughout the year as Lady Bird tries to find herself before she leaves the nest. It shows the formative relationships that shape a person heading into adulthood.
The heart of “Lady Bird” is in the mother-daughter relationship, with a standout showing from Laurie Metcalf as Lady Bird’s mother.
“Lady Bird” was the rare crowd- and critic-pleaser with near universal approval, and the timeless and lovable nature of the movie should lend to decades of staying power in popular culture.
9. Whiplash (2014, Damien Chazelle)
Where is the line drawn on the path to greatness? “Whiplash” asks this difficult and nebulous question about the human experience in such a visceral and unapologetic way, leaning on the Oscar-winning performance of J.K. Simmons as Terence Fletcher, a narcissistic and abusive instructor at the fictional Shaffer Conservatory of Music.
“Whiplash” is an intimate two-hander between Simmons and Miles Teller, who plays Andrew Neiman, a first-year student who is an ambitious and prodigious drummer. Outside of cutaway scenes with Neiman’s father and girlfriend, “Whiplash” feasts off the scenes between Neiman and Fletcher. In the “rushing or dragging” scene, Fletcher verbally dismantles Neiman, slaps him and throws a chair at him. Everyone else in studio band looks the other way, glad they’re not at the end of Fletcher’s wrath that day.
Simmons can be so over the top in his portrayal, but it’s so good that it really doesn’t matter. He is so electrifying in everything he does and says, no matter how terrifying, and it is truly one of the most transporting movie-watching experiences of the decade.
8. Spotlight (2015, Tom McCarthy)
As much as the bloated and expansive movies of directors like Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola can add layers and depth to a story, there is something to be said for the concise script with no wasted scenes. “Spotlight” has no fat to trim.
Inside the Boston Globe, this is the true story of how the Spotlight investigative team methodically pulled back every layer of child molestation and systemic cover-ups within the Catholic Church.
There are no frills in “Spotlight,” which won Best Picture. It is the retelling of the start-to-finish investigation into Catholic priests abusing children, from editor Marty Baron’s (Liev Schreiber) first day at the Globe in 2001 when he pitched the story to Spotlight, to the day of publication with phone calls from other survivors ringing relentlessly in the Globe offices on a Sunday morning in January 2002.
Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Brian d’Arcy James play the Spotlight quartet with the same subdued and stoic attitudes you would expect from the real-life reporters in this situation. It is the tale of two massive institutions — the media and the Catholic Church — at odds with one another.
“Spotlight” showcases the methodology of a cover-up that can convince an entire city to look the other way, and how those fighting against that corruption can uncover it with enough tenacity to overcome the inherent obstacles presented.
7. Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)
And No. 7 is ... "La La Land." Kidding.
“Moonlight” will forever be tied to “La La Land” for the unbelievable moment when the latter was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 89th Academy Awards. “Moonlight” was already a heavy underdog against Chazelle’s musical juggernaut. “Moonlight” was probably the least likely Best Picture winner of the decade, a small film from upstart studio A24 about the coming of age of a poor, abused, gay and black boy-turned-man in Liberty City, Miami. So it’s only fitting it won the way it did.
Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes play the boy, teen and man, respectively, versions of the main character, Chiron. The actors provide seamless transitions between the different stages of life, providing a believable version of the character even though years have passed in between each chapter. The themes of identity and masculinity extend throughout Chiron’s story, from childhood to adulthood, and the people in his life along the way (including an Oscar-winning performance from Mahershala Ali) are there to enhance Chiron, or set him back.
The symbolic use of water in “Moonlight” is one of the most memorable and effective metaphors in any movie. Everything positive we see in Chiron’s world throughout “Moonlight” is centered around the safety and cleansing power of water, from the childhood swimming lesson with Juan (Ali) to the final scene with Chiron and Kevin (Andre Holland) reuniting as adults.
6. Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019, Quentin Tarantino)
Because it’s still only five months old, this is the one movie on this list that has the upside to be No. 1 when revisiting this list years from now.
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is Tarantino’s reimagining of 1969 Hollywood and the events surrounding the Tate murders by the Manson family. Tarantino grew up in Los Angeles at this time, and his legendary video-store-clerk-to-Oscar-winner backstory shines through in his obsessive and personal recreation of a moment and a place from 50 years in the past. It’s his most personal film, devoid of the usual Tarantino tropes until the very end.
The story follows washed-up actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Dalton’s stunt-double-turned-errand-boy Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) over the course of three days in 1969. We also get glimpses of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) living her life in a subtle yet poignant way, because the Tate murders have defined her legacy more than her career and personality over this past half-century.
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is a reminder that Tarantino can surpass his own expectations, and give the audience something deeply personal that isn’t beholden to his usual comedic violence — until Dalton comes out in a cul-de-sac in a bathrobe with a margarita-filled blender, at least. It’s simple in its plot, but deep in its writing and performances, and it may be the acclaimed director’s best work.
5. Boyhood (2014, Richard Linklater)
Linklater’s most ambitious project will forever be known for the gimmick of filming it over 12 years. And that is a shame, because “Boyhood,” purely as a movie, will probably be forgotten in time because of it.
A coming-of-age story that shows lead actor Ellar Coltrane grow from age 6 to 18, filmed from 2002-14, “Boyhood” is another entry in Linklater’s obsession with time as a narrative structure, rather than plot. With “Boyhood,” however, the scope spans a decade-plus instead of the usual one-night timeframe of Linklater’s other works, like “Dazed and Confused,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and the “Before” trilogy.
“Boyhood” is a true-to-life telling of adolescence, through the lens of four characters. The parents, played by Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke, and the children, Coltrane and Lorelei Linklater, go through the ebbs and flows of life in 12 different vignettes, each occurring in successive years. We see the actors really age, while we see their fictional characters progress as each year passes.
There is nothing necessarily profound from scene to scene, but taken as a whole, “Boyhood” is an achievement as a story and as a passion project that is unique on a level never seen before — and likely never seen again.
4. Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)
“Call Me By Your Name” is another example that a great love story — in film, in literature and in real life — does not have to be between a man and a woman.
Adapted from the 2007 Andre Aciman novel of the same title, the story follows Elio Pearlman (Timothee Chalamet), who is living with his academic parents in northern Italy in the summer of 1983. In comes Oliver (Armie Hammer), the graduate student who comes to work with Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg) for a six-week stint.
“Call Me By Your Name” follows the typical song-and-dance of courtship, but it is veiled with the extra complications being young, gay and American brings in the 1980s.
The two find a way around it and eventually give in to their desires, but at the cost of a ticking clock — literally, as Oliver is only staying for six weeks; and figuratively, as Oliver proves his exploration into his sexuality was limited to his time in Italy.
The film has so much nuance, particularly with Chalamet’s performance as Elio, who is seven years younger than Oliver. Chalamet says so much with just his face and body, like his expression upon learning Oliver is seeing one of his female friends, or his frustration when he thinks he said something dumb to Oliver.
The movie starts out with an air of artsy pretension, but from the five-minute tracking scene at the Battle of Piave monument on, “Call Me By Your Name” is compelling in every moment. It reaches a point of pure uplifting feelings only to eventually gut those dry with the devastation in the end.
3. The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)
One of the most interesting combinations of director (Fincher) and writer (Aaron Sorkin), “The Social Network” is a high-wire act that moves a million miles a minute.
Sorkin typically favors an optimistic, noble outlook on humanity in television works like “The West Wing” and “Sports Night.” While Fincher is always exploring the internal darkness of people in movies like “Se7en,” “Fight Club” and “Zodiac.”
The two meet in the middle on “The Social Network” and create a fireworks display of dialogue and filmmaking in the mundane settings of dorm rooms and boardrooms.
It’s ironic, 10 years later after everything that has happened with Facebook, that the portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) was considered too harsh at the time. Eisenberg is brilliant as the socially awkward, single-minded Zuckerberg, who progresses from stealthily cutthroat to outwardly diabolical by movie’s end, culminating in the betrayal of Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).
The Eisenberg and Garfield performances, along with Armie Hammer and Justin Timberlake, humanize the voracious script. The Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score is the best of the decade. Aside from some liberties being taken with the real-life story, it would be hard to conceive of any negative argument about this movie. “The Social Network” is as close to perfect as a film can get.
2. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013, Martin Scorsese)
The most divisive movie on this list, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a woefully misunderstood film.
The reality of this story is terrifying and gross. Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) was a real person who manipulated the stock market and all the clients who handed over money to make Belfort and his gang of oily salesman preposterous amounts of wealth.
On Belfort’s first day on Wall Street, at lunch with boss Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey), Hanna lays out the racket: “So if you've got a client who bought stock at 8 and now it's at 16, and he's all [expletive] happy, he wants to cash in and liquidate, take his [expletive] money and run home — you don't let him do that... ’cause that would make it real.”
This is the world of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” And it is obscene. What Scorsese does so well is to juxtapose the obscenity and the hilarity of it all.
This is the funniest movie of the decade, with brilliant scene after brilliant scene coming one after another for nearly three hours with no stopping. From Hanna’s martini-induced monologue to Belfort’s memorable speeches to Belfort and Donnie Azoff’s (Jonah Hill) quaalude trip, “The Wolf of Wall Street” never takes a break.
There’s plenty to be appalled by, too much to stomach at times, and it comes to a head at the end when we see the empire of dirt Belfort has acquired in his pursuit of immense wealth, revealing finally what a monster this person is.
1. Dunkirk (2017, Christopher Nolan)
“Dunkirk” is a shining example of the “show, don’t tell” principle, and it is Nolan’s masterpiece in a resume littered with iconic works.
“Dunkirk” is the story of the evacuation of more than 330,000 Allied forces from Dunkirk beach in northern France in 1940 during World War II.
Nolan immediately is willing to trust his audience in this one. The film opens with our main protagonist, played by Fionn Whitehead, looking at the “We Surround You” Nazi propaganda posters dancing down from the sky. Unseen gunshots start raining down on the British and French soldiers, and Whitehead’s character is the only one to make it to the beach without taking a bullet.
Contrary to his high-concept works like “Inception” and “Interstellar,” which can have an overwhelming amount of plot at times, Nolan makes “Dunkirk” as bare bones as a story can be. Most characters are nameless; Cillian Murphy’s character is listed as “Shivering Soldier” on IMDb. Even Whitehead’s Tommy and Harry Styles’ Alex are only listed names and never actually said in the movie.
Of course, there’s still a Nolan gimmick in the film, with the way the three timelines (The Mole, The Sea, The Air) are at odds. But once the audience catches up to the week-, day- and hour-long narrative structure, the payoff is immense when all three intersect at the end.
“Dunkirk” somehow achieves the seemingly impossible task of being both grand in scale and intimate in telling. Tommy and unnamed French Soldier (Damien Bonnard) share an early moment of clarity on the dire circumstances of their situation when Tommy, relieving himself in the sand, spots French Soldier taking shoes off a dead man’s body. The two then try to sneak onto the Destroyer warship by bringing a wounded officer aboard.
Much of The Mole storyline follows those two and Alex’s attempts at circumventing the proceedings and getting to safety, across the English Channel and back to England. Much goes unsaid; these three have a common goal, none of them chose to be there, and they just want to get home. In fact, everything goes so unsaid that it takes until two-thirds into the movie, during a tense and futile escape effort, that it is revealed that French Soldier is, in fact, French. He hadn’t spoken a word to that point.
“My idea was that, instead of trying to explain through dialogue why we should care about them, we use the language of suspense — we use the language of the Hitchcock thriller — to create immediate empathy with the people on-screen by virtue of their physical situations,” Nolan said in a 2017 interview with the Washington Post. The screenplay was only 76 pages, half the length of his typical scripts.
The most traditional of the three arcs in “Dunkirk” is The Sea, which follows Mr. Dawson (Mark Rylance), Peter (Tom Glynn-Carney) and George (Barry Keoghan) on a day-long mission across the channel on one of the civilian boats commissioned to rescue the stranded soldiers in Dunkirk. Rylance turns in the best performance of the film, playing a hardened father who already lost one son in the war, and is dealing with two teenage boys and a stranded soldier with PTSD as they edge closer to a war-torn beach.
The technical achievements of “Dunkirk” are evident from scene to scene — from the dogfights in The Air storyline (featuring Tom Hardy), to the effects of a torpedo on a warship. The movie nabbed Academy Award wins for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.
There’s no noble, heroic mission to save someone. There’s no cartoonish Nazi villain to take down; Nazi soldiers are unseen, ominously hovering over the story and characters, only evident in the form of planes and bullets until a brief moment near the finale.
It is simply an introspective on war — almost a documentary telling without a narrator, while still providing cinematic scope to create one of the most breathtaking experiences of this decade and in all of filmmaking.
