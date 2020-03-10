About this time two years ago I was released from Penrose Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries from a serious automobile accident.
I was in the hospital for 18 days, followed by another 75 days of not being able to walk.
Two years later, I am still recovering from the effects of that accident, but am getting healthier each day.
I’ve suffered a few setbacks in the last 24 months, but I’ve always kept an eye on the future — whether that was getting back in the saddle writing about interesting people and events for Pikes Peak Newspapers, or doing volunteer work for various organizations and ministries.
The week of my accident I was supposed to perform my role as a Roman centurion in “The Thorn” Passion play. It’s a play written by Gleneagle’s John and Sarah Bolin focusing on the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Our Easter play has been performed locally since 1997 in front of hundreds of thousands of people. I have been involved with the production since 2008 in Colorado Springs and Denver.
Beginning this Friday through Sunday, my fellow “Thorn” cast members and I will perform shows at Springs First Church (4120 E. Fountain Blvd). We will then head up to Denver March 20-22. After that, a portion of the traveling cast will fly to St. Louis and Kansas City to close out the season.
Over the years, I have been blessed to act out my role in various local venues, most notably New Life Church, The Broadmoor World Arena and the Pikes Peak Center. After more than a hundred live shows and hundreds of other rehearsals, I can perform any centurion role without having to think twice. But not a practice or performance goes by when I don’t get emotional.
A centurion was part of the feared Roman legion. Centurions formed the backbone of the legion and were responsible for enforcing discipline. Centurions also carried out the duty of crucifying Jesus.
If you have seen “The Thorn,” then you are well aware just how intense things get after the triumphal entry scene when Jesus enters Jerusalem and turns over the money changers tables in the temple. Soon afterward, we arrest him and eventually crucify him.
It is during the garden, mob and whipping scenes that the show takes an impassioned turn. Hundreds of people in the audience are crying as we carry out the gruesome deed of nailing Jesus to the cross.
I will never forget what I was told during my first rehearsal in 2008. The head of our centurion group, Dave Doryland, stressed the importance of always staying in character. Dave reminded us that somebody in the audience is always watching us, and that if we step out of character, for even a moment, that could be the reason why that audience member may not experience the important message we are trying to portray.
Many times, I have retreated from the stage sobbing because the last thing I would want to do in “real life” is execute Jesus.
Following each show, cast members greet the audience in the foyer or lobby of our venues. We take photos and have a nice time reminiscing about the most recent performance.
If you have not seen “The Thorn,” I encourage you to get tickets and experience the show. If you see me before or after a performance, please say hello.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.