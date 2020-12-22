If you have worked on the summit of Pikes Peak, you probably know Betty. Maybe not, but most of the workers up there had to deal with her. Interesting though, not always the same Betty! In my time on the cog railway I know of three different ones!
Betty served an interesting job on the summit and at Glen Cove, I understand. There was a constant problem with her work, because not everyone liked dealing with her. The job she did was really necessary, and as the new Summit House is constructed, I wonder where or even IF she has a place to be. In none of the illustrations does it show her spot, not that they want anyone to know.
So have I gotten you interested, or confused? Well you see, as the people on the summit come and go, so does Betty. Her job is the trash! She worked in a highly visible spot, but few ever noticed her. In the Summit House, they could talk about her without upsetting the “public.” In the “old days” her spot was on the south end of the building, just west of where the train stopped. On one occasion I remember she was right by the tracks, and there was a concern that she would be ON the tracks!
You see, Betty was the trash truck! The compactor truck usually was right at the back door, where she could be loaded up. Periodically, one of the summit crew would start her up and cycle the compactor. When full, she went down the mountain. The cab often became a emergency shelter for a hiker who arrived when the Summit House was locked up. That is how they assumed it rolled from it’s secure spot down to the cog tracks. It had been knocked out of gear and could have gone down the mountain to Barr Camp! It was after that incident that she was normally locked.
So that is who Betty is, and maybe there will be a new Betty and a spot for her near the new Summit House. I know they will have trash!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.