A sweetheart deal is an agreement where one party presents a deal so lucrative, it’s hard to turn down. Some may say these deals are too good to be true. A week ago I heard another definition that claims a sweetheart deal is unfair to competitors. I had to take a step back and let that sink in. A sweetheart deal just doesn’t fit the standard of having a negative impact. Good things come from a sweetheart deal — and that’s my heart speaking to yours.
We have Valentine’s Day coming up. Nonprofits are partnering with businesses in Woodland Park to decorate windows with a Moose is Loose theme. This activity is in partnership with a community sales event hosted by Tweeds beginning Febr. 12 and ending on the last Sunday of the month, Feb. 27. The sweetheart deal for the window-decorating contest is that businesses get more people looking inside their windows because the design attracts them. Participating nonprofits also tell everyone they know to vote for their window and in order to vote, people have to know the name of the business and they see an image of the storefront.
The window-decorating contest is a way for nonprofits to have a public location. The winning nonprofit receives a donation. A nonprofit gathers volunteers to decorate (by word of mouth) and then they share their window with people through a media campaign. The idea is to get people to vote for them. Believe me, they tell everyone they know. Initially, this event happened in 2020 when everyone was struggling with outcomes from the pandemic. The contest continued in 2021 during the Moose is Loose and now, in 2022, it’s happening again.
Do you know of a nonprofit you’d like to help with this project? You offer them a sweet deal by decorating a window in a business along highway 24 on their behalf, while at the same time you promote your work. This is win/win and yes, some people would consider it a sweet deal for both of you! There’s nothing like making a true splash in the marketing pool. This paper is a sweet example. There are nonprofit rates available and decorating a window is ad-worthy!
I know you’re now wondering how to get involved in this window-decorating contest. You can do so by sending me a text or email message. My information is included at the end of this article. First, think of a nonprofit you would like to help or ask me about a nonprofit that is part of the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. I can offer suggestions or just team you up with the right group because of your interests. Here’s to happy heart days ahead!
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.