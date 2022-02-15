The last time I spoke here was to welcome our new school board and pledge the support of the vast majority of Teller County citizens.
Tonight, I come to invite the old school board members and their advocates to join in helping make the needed changes in our county and our country’s educational system.
I begin with the assumption that we all want what is best for our students, our schools, our community and our nation.
Our Founding Fathers had that same goal in mind when they created the foundation that this country is built upon.
Knowing that the emotions of mankind are capricious at best, that is, given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior and …
Knowing that all government is inherently evil, while at the same time knowing that man must be ruled by government, they faced a dilemma.
They solved their dilemma by appealing to a higher authority. They turned to God. God, the perfect being, the source of all truth, mercy, forgiveness, justice, wisdom and love.
William Penn once said, “Man must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants.”
Give an individual too much power and he will become a tyrant, or as our Founding Father, George Washington said, “Government is not persuasive, it is force! Like fire, it must be carefully tended and scrupulously applied.”
That is the choice that America faces today: Our government and our schools guided by a loving God, or a manmade government led by tyrants.
It was government judges, not the people, who threw God out of our schools and replaced Him with their own despotic, authoritarian god.
Today our government and therefore our schools worship at the altar of socialism, a manmade government religion led by so-called atheists, those who claim not to believe in God. Socialism fails wherever it is tried.
Are these truths being taught in our schools today? NO!
Thomas Sowell, the great philosopher, educator, author and newspaperman said, “An indictment of the American educational system criticizes the fact that the system has discarded the traditional goals of transmitting knowledge and fostering cognitive skill, in favor of building self-esteem and promoting social harmony.”
“In other words, instead of teaching young students to be rational, responsible individuals, capable of making decisions based on their knowledge and their Moral Values, our students have been herded into flocks, like sheep and told what to think, how to act, who to trust and what to believe.”
America was built on the bedrock of Christian principles and soared to greatness based on individual rights and responsibilities.
Each individual has his own dignity and is responsible for his own decisions and his own choices. He is not responsible for other people’s choices.
Those rights are god-given rights, not government granted rights.
Government’s primary job is to protect the rights of Americans, not undermine them!
If our rights are to be restored, it must begin here at the school level and I … respectfully ask our opponents to help us change our country back into what President Abraham Lincoln described as “The last, best hope of earth.”
Keith McKim is a resident of Florissant.