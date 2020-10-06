The traffic was stopped on Highway 24 at the flashing red light, pedestrian crosswalk, in the center of Woodland Park. I overheard a guy with a big smile on his face say to his friend, “It feels like a small town.” It was a nostalgic day on the sidewalks in Woodland Park on Sept. 19.
Since then, I’ve replayed the day in my head to determine what it was that brought the small town feel along Highway 24, because you could definitely feel it. I believe it was the collaborations that formed. Nonprofits partnered with businesses, people set up booths and tables, and there was even a sidewalk sale organized by Woodland Park Main Street.
In the words of Napoleon Hill, “Seldom does success come marching in accompanied by a brass band in full regalia.” I’d say it happens more often than not in Teller County. Organizations are now adjusting to the times and moving forward. The Ute Pass Kiwanis Club has held bingo for the last three months with fun themes and social distancing. National Night Out with the Sheriff’s Office is coming up on Oct. 6 in Woodland Square, in downtown Woodland Park.
Outdoor activities allow for us to have a greater number of people involved in today’s climate. The word climate references adjustments in today’s reality as well as the change in weather that’s coming. I’m reminded of “The Christmas Song,” “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose, Yule-tide carols being sung by a choir, and folks dressed up like Eskimos.” There are good ideas in that line when it comes to creating activities.
Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 is a good week to remember. The last Saturday in November, Nov. 28, is recognized as Small Business Saturday — a day that encourages shoppers to shop local. The first Tuesday in December is Giving Tuesday. Friday, Dec. 4, is Woodland Park’s Tree Lighting and Fireworks. Saturday, Dec. 5, includes activities in downtown Woodland Park by the Lighter Side of Christmas. SOAR plans to host a window-decorating contest again to partner businesses and nonprofits during that magical week. Voting for windows begins Nov. 28 during Small Business Saturday and ends on Dec. 5 for the Lighter Side of Christmas celebration. Are you interested in participating as a nonprofit decorator, business owner or sponsor for the window decorating? Now is the time to sign up! Text windecor to this phone number to join the list of participants: 833-763-0494
Remember to check Tellerevents.com, a Facebook Events portal. It is where nonprofits post activities. 2021 is a time for revisiting plans and making adjustments as we continue to march forward. The brass band in full regalia — marching to success — is before us!
Gayle Gross owns SOAR and donates time to coordinate the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s known for discovering creative ways to raise money for nonprofits and has focused her attention on Teller County for more than 20 years. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column in 2021, connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.