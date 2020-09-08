Instead of a blow-out bash to celebrate the 100th anniversary of 4-H in Teller County, this year’s county fair featured social distancing and a virtual auction.
Things are different these days with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the show did go on, due to a waiver approved by Teller County Public Health and Teller County Board of Health. “We had to show how we were going to clean things, up and keep space requirements,” said Mark Platten, director of Teller County Extension, a branch of Colorado State University Extension, which also approved the waiver.
The county fair — this time with no audience or cheering from the stands — went on.
The 4-H youth development organization members rose to the occasion during the fair week, which began July 27. “For the most part, everybody was understanding,” Platten said. “The kids had to do temperature checks and fill out forms in case we needed to trace back.”
Despite the cancellations, the traditional weeklong campout among them, the 4-H’ers still showed their projects as well as their animals to a panel of judges.
In the sewing category, Nikki Orme, 11, was named Grand Champion for a pillow she crafted. Orme is going on to compete at the state fair in Pueblo.
Amid the hay and grain were the ever-present thermometers, checking for signs of fever — a COVID-19 symptom. “We vet-checked the horses and human-checked the family members,” Platten said. “For the horse show, the kids brought the horses in that morning, June 29, and took them home later.”
There was, however, an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease in the rabbit population. “It’s ridiculously contagious,” Platten said. “If one of the rabbits tests positive for the disease, all the others will have to be put down, so we gave the kids the option of showing or not.”
Only one backed out. “She said she would feel horrible if something would happen,” Platten said. “But she came up from the Springs to support the other kids.”
Along with the bizarre nature of County Fair 2020 were Platten’s 21st-century innovations. “For the animal shows, horse, pig, goat, sheep and beef, I did a Facebook livestream so that all the family members could watch from home,” he said.
The combination was a winner. “On our beef day, we had more people watching online that we had on the premises there,” Platten said. “We’re going to continue the livestreaming.”
A key piece of the fair is the auction handled by the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows. Although the auction was online this year, the bidders contributed $62,500 in sales, financial rewards for the yearlong work of tending the animals in rain, sleet or snow. “The kids have a strong appreciation for the fair board because most other counties charge a percentage to run the auction,” Platten said.
For some kids, letting go of the animal is tough. “Oftentimes you’ll see a kid have a difficult emotional time,” Platten said. “Because they form deep bonds with these animals.”
But giving up the animal is part of education received through 4-H. “It’s part of their understanding of where animals come from and what that process is — then knowing they have to put them into the food chain. Who knows about that, experiences that? Platten said. “Almost nobody.”
There were good times and disappointing times at this year’s fair. “It was frustrating for all of us. Because these kids were used to all being together — they love having that whole week of camping,” Platten said. “It was as good an event as it could be.”
Platten added, there’s always next year. He’s already planning that blow-out bash to celebrate the 100th anniversary of 4-H in Teller County.