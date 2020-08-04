Carbs. Can they be good? Can they be bad? Are some better than others? The answer to all the above is “Yes,” subjectively.
First off, let’s break carbs down into two categories: Simple and complex. Simple carbohydrates are sugars, or they break down into sugar very quickly after ingestion. Complex carbohydrates are fiber and starches that break down into sugar more slowly in the body.
One of the biggest misconceptions in our culture, is our relationship to this macronutrient, the carbohydrates. Carbohydrates, if not used correctly, can become devastating to our bodies causing inflammation, insulin resistance and significant weight gain.
When we take in simple carbohydrates, they turn to sugar very quickly and the pancreas secretes insulin to control the blood sugar levels. If carbohydrates are abused for a stretch of time, then one might develop insulin resistance, meaning his or her body does not react the same to the insulin released by the pancreas. When someone is insulin resistant, sugars are not absorbed into cells in the body, thus they stay in the bloodstream and spike the blood sugar count, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Yikes! Those who have a strong insulin resistance, may still maintain high blood sugars even after a dramatic decrease in carb intake. This means sometimes recovery from insulin resistance can be a challenge. The good news is, unless you have a predisposition, this is preventable or in some cases curable.
Carbohydrates can most definitely be good, if used correctly. When working with clients who are becoming more active in the gym, I tell them they will need to eat a sufficient amount of carbs before our workouts so that they can maintain energy throughout the workout. At the proper amount, carbohydrates are stored in liver and muscles and used for energy in physical activity, especially strength workouts and intense workouts.
Since my workouts consist of mostly strength and muscle building, I encourage clients to eat a proper amount of carbs for their daily caloric intake. I also recommend that they ingest more complex carbohydrates vs. simple carbohydrates. Complex carbs consist of whole wheat, oats, vegetables and legumes. Complex carbs are typically higher in fiber and move slowly through your digestive tract. Since they take longer to process, your body can use these fibrous foods for fuel for longer. In fact, fiber doesn’t actually absorb in your body. It moves through your digestive tract mostly intact and helps bulk up your stool for healthy bowel movements. I think we can all agree life is much better when we have healthy bowel movements!
To give you a better perspective of what your carb intake should look like compared to your protein and fat ingestion, the 2005 Dietary Guidelines stated that your percentage of carbohydrates ingested should be between 45% and 65% on a daily basis, leaving the remainders to split between protein and fats.
To encourage a healthy perspective with carbohydrates, I use the word “supplementing” carbs, to describe how to use this macronutrient. According to Dictionary.com the definition of supplementing is “adding something to complete a thing, or to supply deficiency.” Supplementing carbs before working out larger muscle groups can help adequately fuel your body to maximize performance. If your workout is done at proper intensity, this will leave little room for those carbs to be stored as fat. Choosing to supplement a lower portion of carbs on days when you do lower intensity exercise or work smaller muscle groups can help assure you won’t store any unburned sugars as fat as well.
You may need to observe your progress, do more research and assess your goals to fine tune how much carbs you will need for your lifestyle. Keeping an eye on your body fat percentage after a month of changing your carb intake can help you monitor how your body is reacting to this change. Also gauging how energized you are during workouts can help you determine if you are eating enough carbs to fuel your workout.
Everyone’s body has different insulin responses to food based on their lifestyle and genetics. What works for one, may not work for another. If abused or overeaten, carbs will become stored as fat within the body. If they are ingested with respect to how much energy you are expending, then carbs can be your friend.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.