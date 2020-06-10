Maybe the next book in the Bourne series should be call the Maillard reaction. While it makes a catchy action series title, it is one of the most important concepts in both baking and grilling.
Named for French medical doctor and chemist Louis-Camille Maillard, the phenomenon is a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives browned food its distinctive flavor. It wasn’t until 1953 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlined how the reaction worked, and today we still do not fully understand what happens to the dance between sugars, amino acids and temperatures ranging between 280 to 330 degrees.
But why should you care about this dance? Because it’s what gives most foods we deeply enjoy their rich flavors and crispy mouth-feel. Ponder the esteemed French fry. Boiled fries are bland with a mushy texture. But take that same piece of potato and drop it into a fryer at 330 degrees. Are you imagining the aroma? Your teeth breaking through the crunchy exterior into the piping hot and tender interior? The flavors of the crust exploding across your taste buds? Now compare in your mind a seared steak to the same steak which was boiled. Any comparison? The Maillard reaction also gives complex flavors to bread crusts, the malting of barley (for you beer lovers) and the seared exterior of grilled vegetables.
Here’s how to maximize these reactions on your summertime grill:
First: Water is your enemy. Since boiling water can never exceed 212 degrees, steak’s external temperature will never reach the 280 degrees needed for charring and searing.
Second: Salt your meat. Salting starts an osmotic reaction, which draws moisture out of the meat cells. Since the salt can only penetrate a hair’s width into the steak, the internal moist cells remain, but the exterior cells give up much of their water.
Third: Let your salted steak sit unwrapped in a low humidity refrigerator for several hours, allowing the surface moisture to evaporate away.
Fourth: Pat your steak dry with a paper towel just before adding a rub or spices.
Fifth: Add a rub. Rubs will absorb even more moisture. One thing to note here is that rubs will burn, but you need to look through this blackened crust to observe the browning of the meat. This browning is key to getting the ideal Maillard flavors.
Sixth, and most importantly: Flip the meat often. I use the 30-second rule for burgers. For steaks, I wait until the meat no longer sticks to the grill before the first and second flips. After that, it’s the same as for my burgers — every 30 seconds. Constant flipping allows you to maintain a surface temperature between 280 and 330 degrees. Wait more than 30 seconds and you risk burning the meat, which adds bad flavors. Fewer than 30 seconds, and you may not get the surface temperature high enough for the reactions.
Lastly, I baste my steaks and burgers with olive oil, bacon fat or butter mixtures during the last two or three minutes of cooking to help seal in the meat’s internal moisture.
If you want to kick this up a notch, sous vide your meat and then sear it on the grill or use a blow torch. Bon appétit!
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.