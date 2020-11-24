Recently, I wrote a column about our current real estate market conditions. Leading up to right now, the market has been extremely active. The news and statistical reports I subscribe to are saying it will continue.
What is bringing new residents to Colorado and specifically to our area of Woodland Park and Teller County? If you have lived here for some time, you may answer this for yourself. Here is my list: We enjoy the lifestyle of a small mountain community. Woodland Park is now a college town, no less, and reaps the benefits of extra dollars injected into our economy. We enjoy the best kept secret ever, that the climate here is temperate with low humidity and over 300 days of full sunshine yearly. In other words, it’s comfortable. Our location and proximity to entertainment, shopping, cultural experiences and the convenience of the airports of Colorado Springs and Denver is rare to find in most small towns. That we have uncrowded schools doesn’t hurt either. Then there is the tremendous benefit of having more than a million acres of national forest for recreation year-round! How much better could it be?
Do you think that because you are here and have found the mountain paradise of Teller County and beyond, we should keep this little secret to ourselves? Too late! The news is out, and more new residents are coming. The reasons we are in the spotlight of such a great place to buy a home are many, however some prospective residents looking for rural America find Teller County a difficult place to find an affordable home to buy.
Inventory of available homes continues to be very tight in our area. So much so that when homes are marketed as coming soon or they hit the MLS as active there is a clamor of buyer activity. It’s not unusual for properties priced up to $500,000 to go under contract within 24 hours. Demand is high and so are values. According to a recent news from Realtor.com, median listing prices are growing by 5% or more every year in the rural and small-town markets. Teller County is no exception.
So, we are in a great market for selling real estate and we have new residents coming to our area. “So what,” you say? I see opportunity abounding to welcome our new residents and help integrate them into our communities. If you live here, chances are you know loads about what there is to do for interaction and recreation. To be a good neighbor and citizen, how about spreading your knowledge of our area and what it offers to newcomers? When we first moved to the area in 1983, we asked a lot of questions and figured out what the area had to offer. However, there is so much more to discover now, so how about lending that hand? You may even learn something in the process.
To brush up on these areas yourself check out the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce site and community calendar. Go to WoodlandParkChamber.com for tons of information about local business, events, entertainment and other good stuff every week in the chamber newsletter.
If you are not finding what you’re looking for at the chamber site call them at 719-687-9885. There is always a volunteer available to help you and Debbie Miller, chamber president, always has great information for present and future residents and she is glad to help.
Call the City of Woodland Park at 719-687-9246 and talk with the Parks and Recreation Department for what their offerings are and how you can access their classes and programs. Parks and Rec is one of the best kept secrets in our community.
Become an ambassador for our community. You will be surprised at the wealth of your knowledge about our area and how valuable that is to is to newcomers.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.