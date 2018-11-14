The Road Not Taken: What makes for a successful marriage?
Because we’re all familiar with Shakespeare’s insight in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, that “love is blind,” we intuitively appreciate the difference between the visceral, overwhelming feeling when falling in love and the daunting effort required for real love. The former is the product of adolescent, carnal attraction; the latter the rich love that reaches perfection when reciprocated.
Finishing the Shakespeare quote, Helena laments, “And therefore is Love said to be a child / Because in choice he is so oft beguiled.” We can all recall a youthful time when the inklings of love for another were kindled and we feel the seemingly unavoidable incandescence that grows, and when circumstances require separation how “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
But experience also tells us the same longing for another can be deceptive because it mixes physical attraction with the demands required of an enduring love. Let’s examine.
Human nature is at once perplexing and a marvel to behold. We turn to Hamlet, who opined, “What a piece of work is a man, how noble in reason, how infinite in faculties … how express and admirable, in action how like an angel … .” At the heart of a successful marriage lies these aspirational traits, which sets the bar so high we are convinced we can’t reach it. But therein lies the calculus of happiness in marriage: to wit, though we know on occasion we’ll fail to live up to our vows, we use every interior resource to try.
That means subjugating your personal desires and wants to those of your spouse, to see beyond the narrow confines of the self, and to patiently look for ways to lift the love of your life to higher planes. That requires the kind of sacrifice that today’s culture seems to have depreciated. Indeed, contemporary notions of love, and its companion, marriage, seem to point our internal compass to short-term satisfaction.
If the goal is a lasting love that burns brightly throughout life’s myriad and unpredictable challenges we would do well to look to Emily Bronte’s poem “Love and Friendship:” “Love is like the wild rose-briar / Friendship like the holly-tree / The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms / But which will bloom most constantly?” This sentiment perfectly captures the value of delaying an “annual” gratification we naturally seek for the “perennial” that will continue to bloom.
These are lofty goals and the challenges can make them seem unrealistic. But the beauty of the pursuit is that it not only provides a strong moral bearing, it lays before us the unmistakable blueprint for a blessed marriage.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.