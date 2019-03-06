The Road Not Taken: Victor: the spirit of success
If passion for one’s work is the hallmark of an exemplary employee, Victor City Administrator Debra Downs is the gold standard. Eight years ago, after 27 years at the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) in Denver and the San Luis Valley, Downs was thrilled to return to her home town of Victor.
It’s known as “The City of Gold Mines” for good reason. Just above the city, on Battle Mountain, one of the states premiere gold mines was a prodigious producer of the precious metal.
With a supportive mayor and city council, Downs has been at the helm of an exciting long-term plan to reanimate the city’s image and revitalize economic development. A tour of the city confirms that the fundamentals are in place. “We’ve seen a lot of physical infrastructure improvements, with leadership assistance from city council…we did a downtown assessment with DOLA, and with Colorado, Inc, to focus on our identity and where we want to be in the future.”
Similar to many small towns, leadership focused on the downtown, which needed sprucing up. Downs said, “The consensus was to preserve the downtown, so we began the rehabilitation process with the goal of bringing in more businesses — planned economic development. We have a list of goals and we’re making significant progress.”
One of their development tools is the Main Street program, which has enjoyed success across the state. “We’ve been a Main Street community for five years, which is being managed by Becky Frank, who is very knowledgeable. She’ll be speaking ... in Denver at Colorado Preservation, Inc., then in Glenwood Springs, at the Colorado City and County Managers Association’s meeting, discussing Victor’s successes, pitfalls, and lessons, and how Main Street has helped.”
As with every municipal initiative to improve the city’s character, it’s not all been smooth sailing. “We’ve had some challenges, particularly property owners who live outside the state who have been reluctant to become involved in the renovation process. They’re not doing anything to maintain their properties. Those that are locally owned are more inclined to participate and are actively involved in playing a role.”
An example of this the Victor Hotel’s owner, who Downs said, “is in Denver and is participating, he wants the downtown to look good and be successful, and we’re so pleased with his attitude.”
When it complied with laws and regulations, city officials assisted local businesses, with the intent to draw visitors and expand the tax base. “The city invested in patios attached to three bars in town, which helped draw customers,” Downs reports.
Asked whether there’s a chamber of commerce she said “The Victor Business Alliance (VBA) was started last year to establish more events, to support business, and the city is participating, to market the city. It’s similar to a chamber.”
But the city isn’t waiting for success to materialize; as Downs stated, they’re actively and thoughtfully pursuing it. “Victorreco.com is a web site we developed through a grant to market downtown. We had a music video produced in Victor, and the producer said we’re ‘film gold’, in other words, the perfect place for Western, historic films. Two films were partially filmed here last summer, which we’ll try to market.”
Parlaying the reality of cold winter months into something positive, Downs said city officials worked with GOCO “to develop a brand-new hockey rink with GOCO funds, plus a children’s park, Washington Park. We took a blighted piece of land and renovated it, turned it into a music venue, Pinnacle Park Plaza, which was the old zoo. We try to retain our history but move into the future.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.