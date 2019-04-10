The Road Not Taken: The pitfalls of social media
Over the past several years, researchers have begun more serious studies into the adverse impacts of social media. From its drain on productivity at work to its erosion of meaningful personal relationships in favor of the addictive web of superficial, fleeting relationships, evidence is mounting that it’s predominantly injurious.
Let’s begin with Facebook’s first president Sean Parker who, in 2017, said social media is damaging the health of human brains. “It literally changes your relationship with society, with each other ... God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.” As he said, the founders of Facebook had just one objective, which was to insidiously lure you into allowing social media to dominate your daily schedule.
Parker said their goal was to “create a social-validation feedback loop, to exploit a vulnerability in human psychology. Getting people to pursue ‘likes’ is a kind of dopamine-drip we knew we could monetize,” and it’s clear they have been hugely successful.
But we must ask, at what price? Dr. Robert Brooks, a clinical psychologist, has written about supernormal stimuli, which tap into our hard-wired survival instinct. Brooks researched how that phenomenon plays out in social media. “We know that supernormal stimuli can have a grip on us such that we are constantly checking our phones, social media, texting, emailing, gaming. These activities represent supernormal stimuli. They are exaggerated versions of stimuli to which we are evolutionarily prone to respond.”
Indeed, across the world, billions of people reflexively check their phones and computers with Pavlovian predictability, and the result is a growing sense of isolation and an erosion in the quality and intimacy of our relationships.
The texting networks many maintain are a prime example of supernormal stimuli. Anthropologist Robin Dunbar puts the maximum number of social contacts we can maintain at 150. “We are drawn to both initiate texts and respond to them because they are a supernormal stimulus — texting is an exaggerated version of our biological need to establish relationships.”
Jordon Hall, who blogs at Deep Code, has written about the distinction between complicated and complex training experiences. “A complicated system is defined by a finite and bounded set of possible dynamic states, while a complex system is defined by an infinite and unbounded set of possible dynamic states.” He likens the Facebook User Interface as an example of complication, i.e., a set of preprogramed, limited responses designed to map our thinking according to its designers’ algorithms.
As Hall explained: “In a truly complex environment, we are required to generate novel (creative) actions in response to perceived circumstances.” That environment includes complex problem solving, pattern recognition, and the ability to linearly follow detailed threads in a lengthy narrative. “It challenges us to improve our responsive capacity to complex circumstances.”
A related pathology is the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), and it’s traced to a place in the brain called the amygdala, which registers potential social isolation as a threat to its well-being. Teens in particular assuage this by repeating the cycle that provides momentary relief — social media.
The focus should be to expand our agentic capacity, which Stanford University psychologist Albert Bandura says is the ability to be “self-organizing, proactive, self-reflective, and self-regulating, not merely reactive organisms.” The stronger our agentic capacity the more we feel life is worth living, and we expand that when interacting personally with others as opposed to the veneer-thin, artificial world of social media. Indeed, we yearn for the kind of relationships that brings a rich, nuanced texture to our lives, as it’s the most enduring.
So, ask yourself: are you a master or slave to social media?
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.