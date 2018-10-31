The Road Not Taken: The nature of virtue in Western civilization
Although in recent decades the notion of virtue began its migration from endangered to extinct, it’s instructive to study the Greeks for ways to reanimate its positive influence on character development. Plato provides the strongest case for a virtuous life. In his Republic he defines the four cardinal virtues — wisdom, courage, moderation, and justice. He posits the existence of an absolute morality that informs these virtues, stipulating that it demands sacrifice and discipline to achieve them.
Our recent consensual abdication of these moral absolutes, which form the architecture of virtue, stands in stark contrast to our Founding Fathers, who were thoroughly schooled in the writings of the Greeks. James Madison persuasively made the case: “Is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation. To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.”
Thomas Jefferson asserted that “The order of nature is that individual happiness shall be inseparable from the practice of virtue.” Note how this thread of reasoning links liberty, happiness, and virtue together and provides us with a blueprint for achieving all three.
American philosopher and classicist Allan Bloom warned in his 1987 book, “The Closing of the American Mind,” that “sturdy virtues are being diluted into shallow values.” Moreover, James Davison Hunter observed in his book, “The Death of Character,” that “Since the 1960s, the disintegration of moral education and rise of relativism and therapeutic social science have led to the death of character venerating Greek common virtues, Roman gravitas, Renaissance erudition, Protestant conscience, and Scottish moral sense.”
Since we’ve been steeped in moral relativism it’s helpful to understand why our forebears were convinced that virtue creates the foundation for happiness. Happiness has been transformed from a graduated process based on self-sacrifice and perseverance to a hedonism of the moment. Indeed, we’re encouraged to seek maximum comfort and indulge in every pleasure because our culture assures us that the more boxes we check on that list the happier we’ll be. However, the casualty is virtue, which by contemporary standards seems thoroughly antiquated.
But we know that the trappings of material success are poorly correlated with lasting happiness, so let’s examine the innerworkings of happiness to better define its nature. In contrast to fashionable notions of happiness which express fleeting, superficial creature comforts, the happiness that infuses virtue is an evolving goal that makes demands of us, including delayed gratification. It looks to harness wisdom, to insist we make rational judgments based on a deep self-knowledge. It taps the Greeks’ notion of courage in the face of apparently insurmountable challenges and requires moderation in our corporal appetites. Plato convincingly argues that if we master wisdom, courage, and moderation, it leads to the bond that unites them — personal justice. Critically, when the cardinal virtues are well-ordered in the individual they directly contribute to creating a just society.
Perhaps the most compelling illustration of virtue is Shakespeare’s ingenious characterization of human nature, a rich and varied tapestry of behavior. In his 2006 book, “Shakespeare’s Philosophy,” Colin McGinn states that “Shakespeare’s characters are, above all, ethical beings. They are defined by their moral qualities, their virtues and vices, their propensities toward good and evil.”
By eschewing the kind of happiness that pays no moral dividends and embracing the rarer species that advances our case for a virtuous life, we incrementally gain a mastery over our emotions, and their close relation, our passions. That leads us down the road to an enduring happiness and to achieving the goal of a life well lived.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.