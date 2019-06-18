Primary source histories are often the most compelling, which is why I felt privileged when Keith McKim, who served as Sergeant 1st Class, Green Berets, MACV-SOG, invited me to his home to talk about his service.
MACV, which stands for Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, and SOG (Study and Observations Group), was unacknowledged by the government until 1998, and provided reconnaissance missions in Laos and Cambodia.
His soft-spoken demeanor belies his combat experience; his medals include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. A unit leader, he served from 1960-71, and performed top-secret missions mostly in Laos, in CCN — Command and Control North.
“My unit received the Presidential Unit Citation, the equivalent of the Distinguished Service Cross, second highest award for valor in combat,” McKim said.
He emphatically rejects the notion of being a hero. “We were simply doing our job.”
Qualifying for the Green Berets, the Army’s elite group, was highly demanding. “At that time, you had to have four years of service, and a rank of E4, be Airborne Qualified, and your IQ had to be sufficiently high to qualify for Officer’s Candidate School, and you had to pass the Qualifications Test. Character mattered most. For every 100 candidates only 3 made the cut.”
SOG had six-man teams. “There was only a total of 108 of us.”
The physical training was brutal. “Basic training was tough, as was Airborne, but once you got into the Special Forces, our superiors treated us with respect. We were up at 4 am with rigorous physical exercise, and then intense classes all day,” he said.
There are many historical examples of being outnumbered in battle, but SOGs were in an entirely different category, as McKim explained. “In terms of the ratio of our men to the enemy, think of the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. The Greeks were vastly outnumbered by the Persians, but our situation was worse; the missions were often 3,000 enemy to 1 man.”
Casualties were not just common, “One hundred percent of SOG team members were wounded at least once, and 50% were killed in action. But our kill rate of the enemy was 158 to 1 — in other words each of our men killed on average 158 of the enemy.”
Regarding ambushes: “The only response was to charge into the teeth of the enemy and kill as many as you could. If a man was wounded you continued the charge, then returned and tended to him — we never left a wounded man. We knew the enemy killed every SOG they captured, so we would rather die with that man.” That kind of duty is foreign to most of us but is at the core of SOG values.
The barbarity of the North Vietnamese Army was well known, but McKim’s example was astonishing. “They captured two SOG members; they made one watch as they cut open the other man’s abdomen; with his guts falling out they trained a flame-thrower on him and incinerated him. They let the other man return to his unit and told him that’s what would happen to SOGs who dared to attack.”
I asked McKim what lessons he has for our younger generation. He replied, “The Greatest Generation showed us the way, but the next generation simply rejected that message, and their children have suffered. Schools no longer have rigorous academic standards for history and the Constitution.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.