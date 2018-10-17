The Road Not Taken: The importance of art in our lives - celebrating Arts October in the Pikes Peak region
By Philip Mella
Since October is Arts and Humanities Month, a family gathering last month in Chicago included a trip to the renowned Art Institute. Besides enjoying art of the Impressionists, Asia and India, we were thrilled to see an exhibit by one of America’s premier artists, John Singer Sargent.
Our tour had the added advantage in that my brother, Joseph, is the director of Vanderbilt University’s Fine Arts Gallery. He provided an instructive narrative of the exhibits which highlighted the importance of art in our lives.
In addition, he observed that “ … the importance of experiencing art, and by experience, I mean first hand, not mediated by computers and phones, is vital to our health and well-being. It can serve as an excellent way to be in the moment, where one can slow down and simply look at something beautiful or thought provoking. Art can also be a gateway into understanding who we are as human beings, which can help us navigate the many divides we face today, by revealing what we have in common.”
That sense of shared human values is reflected in all art, from the prehistoric Neanderthal cave drawings to the intriguing works of Piet Mondrian. But the spark that initiates our interest is the deep yearning we have to find greater meaning in our lives, which is richly rewarded if we make the effort to explore art at the local level.
That led me to speak with Rita Randolph, president of Mountain Artists, a member group of the Mountain Arts Council (MAC). Mountain Artists was founded about 35 years ago and sponsors the annual Arts Festival in Woodland Park as well as scholarships for children. Asked to comment on art, Ms. Randolph said: “Art is one of the purest and highest elements of human activity and expression. Creating and appreciating art takes one’s mind to a higher plane of consciousness — something our country and community desperately needs.” Above her studio door is an apt quote from Picasso: “Art washes from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
Darwin Naccarato, MAC’s president, observed that there is “a large spirit of volunteerism for arts in our community, people who want to advance our cultural quality of life.” He informed me that Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, recently made a presentation to the Woodland Park City Council, stating that the total annual economic impact of the arts in the Pikes Peak region is $153 million.
That dovetailed with a discussion with Ralph Holloway, whose two-decade effort to develop a vibrant economic arts community is well known. He underscored the importance of enlightened local leadership in both city hall and the business community as vital to the success of developing a strong arts and cultural community. He remains committed to leveraging Woodland Park’s proximity to the Springs, its natural beauty, and the numerous arts organizations in the area to support an economically successful environment for art at all levels.
We’re fortunate to have people who share a deep passion for creating a healthy arts community in our region, because they correctly understand its connection to the cultural and economic strength of the region. Whether it’s enjoying the superb music at Symphony Above the Clouds, the work of regional artists and artisans at the annual Arts Festival, the public displays of art such as the antlers and art benches in downtown Woodland Park, or the Once Upon a Time in the West show at the Heritage Center in Cripple Creek, we’re truly blessed with many artistic venues that can enrich our lives.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.