Consistent with postmodernism’s disdain of absolutes and fidelity to objective analysis, many contemporary historians bring a studied agnosticism to the lessons of history. Just as misguided, they filter the evidence through their politically biased views. These jaundiced approaches to historical analysis have unavoidably found their way to the cultural groundwater of our thinking.
Beginning in the late 1950s a cultural revolution took root. It was anti-establishment in character, featuring a skewed understanding of history, and blended with a hubris worthy of Greek tragedies. From this was bred such notions as Situational Ethics, which insists that ethical decisions should be driven by circumstances and not inviolable moral absolutes.
From our public education system to popular culture, the only absolute is the supremacy of relativism. Liberals, in particular, appear intent on convincing us that right and wrong are in the eyes of the beholder, that we all have the right to realign historical truths to our unique perspective, or, more candidly, to suit our convenience.
Questioning the veracity of historical events can be intellectually healthy, but only after objectively studying the history in question. But concurrent to this revolution was a willful rejection of historical truths, underwritten by a consensus that the record is inherently untrustworthy. Thought leaders concluded that our absolutes and truths, those that inform our Constitution as well as much of Western civilization, are merely convenient conventions intended to shape public opinion and control social behavior.
This ill-conceived and malignant thinking has infected history books, curriculums from grade school through college, and despite the unprecedented amount of information at our fingertips, knowledge of history is rapidly fading. There’s an effort by liberal cognoscenti to nullify historical truths that conflict with presumably enlightened modernism, which they conflate with a preoccupation with identity politics and class.
Collateral damages include parents questioning their own authority, and teachers and administrators faithfully reflecting the agnosticism regarding right and wrong; and, our children’s educational and moral development suffer as a result.
Statues of universally recognized great political leaders are under assault because these historical figures lived in times that accepted subsequently rejected scourges such as slavery. But rather than rejecting or sanitizing them, we should understand their flaws in light of the accepted standards when they lived, while studying their ingenious contributions to our nation.
There’s also a disturbing intellectual unanimity in most university history departments that excoriates Western civilization. That is likely related to the fact that the ratio of liberal to conservative professors is about seventy to one. The tacit enforcement of liberal orthodoxy as settled wisdom is antithetical to a liberal arts education.
Speech codes are emerging at schools and universities as administrators become more dismissive of basic Constitutional rights. They selectively target language deemed offensive, which amounts to a prior restraint on the free exchange of ideas.
A book titled “Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses,” reports a pandemic lack of intellectual rigor at our universities. Debra Humphreys, vice president for communications and public affairs for the Association of American Colleges and Universities said this book shows that “you can accumulate an awful lot of credits and not learn anything.”
When our collective history is extinguished or distorted beyond recognition it allows what HG Wells described as control by a credentialed elite. This “emergent class of capable men,” Wells wrote, will assume the task of “controlling and restricting … the non-functional masses.” This new elite, he predicted, would replace democracy with “a higher organism” of what he called “the New Republic.”
We may not be on the precipice of that event, but the evident trends should be deeply concerning to all.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.