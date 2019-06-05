Last week, The Road Not Taken examined the argument for the use of marijuana, for medicinal and recreational purposes. This week, in the case against marijuana use, columnist Philip Mella cites a variety of sources, including the work of Alex Berenson, author of “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence.”
I begin this week with a look at marijuana as a possible “gateway drug.” Though many use marijuana without progressing to opiates and other dangerous drugs, the majority of those who do abuse drugs began by using marijuana.
A 2015 study in the International Journal of Drug Policy found strong predictability that chronic marijuana use significantly increased the likelihood of opiate use. Moreover, David Ferguson, lead investigator of the Christchurch Health and Development Study in New Zealand, conducted a 35-year study, which spawned numerous research papers. One, published in the journal, Addiction, concluded, “There is a very strong association between the use of cannabis in adolescence and subsequent use of other illicit drugs ... which clearly suggest a causative association.”
Marijuana is also suspected to play a role in the onset of psychiatric disorders. A 2004 longitudinal study in Lancet tracked the social and psychological problems in adolescent users who progressed to illicit opiate use and found statistical causation. In addition, a 2012 study in Biological Psychiatry, confirmed that a certain genotype in adolescents with chronic marijuana use have a seven-fold increased probability of developing psychosis.
Many cannabis advocates argue that it’s analogous to alcohol, yet there’s evidence that in contrast to alcohol, even moderate use blunts motivation and causes memory problems. A 2013 Northwestern University study tracked long-term effects and found that “memory-related structures in their brains appeared to shrink and collapse inward, possibly reflecting a decrease in neurons. A poor working memory predicts poor academic performance and everyday functioning ... . This is the first study to target key brain regions in the deep subcortical gray matter of chronic marijuana users with structural MRI and to correlate abnormalities in these regions with an impaired working memory.”
With respect to motivation, a 2013 study conducted by scientists at Imperial College London found that long-term cannabis users tend to produce less dopamine, a neurochemical directly linked to motivation and reward. Using PET brain imaging the researchers found that the higher the consumption of cannabis the lower the dopamine levels in a part of the brain called the striatum.
In terms of pain relief, author Alex Berenson notes that “a large four-year study of patients with chronic pain in Australia showed cannabis use was associated with greater pain over time ... . Even cannabis advocates, like Rob Kampia, the co-founder of the Marijuana Policy Project, acknowledge that they have always viewed medical marijuana laws primarily as a way to protect recreational users.”
Advocates predictably downplay the social impacts of marijuana use. The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area produces an annual report with a wealth of statistical information. The 2016 report indicated that marijuana related traffic deaths increased 48 percent in the three-year average (2013-15) since Colorado legalized marijuana compared to 2010-12. Emergency Department rates likely related to marijuana increased 49 percent in the same time periods, and hospital admission rates increased 32 percent.
The report quoted the Visit Denver publication, which stated, “Denver is losing visitors and valuable convention business as a result of these overall safety issues.”
Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Alternatives to Marijuana, summarizes the matter: “The fact that use and addiction have doubled in the past 10 years should serve as a wake-up call to those who think legalization is no big deal. Rather, the potency of marijuana has skyrocketed, and with that more mental health problems, increased emergency room use, learning deficiencies, school problems, and car crashes. This research tells us that embracing legalization — and the new tobacco-like industry that comes with it — is a grave mistake.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.