The Road Not Taken: The art of diplomacy: Wise words from Teller County leaders on meeting in the middle
A quote in diplomatic circles states that diplomacy is the art of allowing the opposing party have it your way. It crystallizes the nuanced aptitude of diplomats to guilelessly lure the opposition into your goal matrix while deftly convincing him it was his idea from the start.
The reason diplomacy is critical in foreign policy is that creates the conditions for mutually beneficial trade and security arrangements. There have been obvious failures such as the appeasement of Hitler before WWII. In his multi-volume work titled The Second World War, Sir Winston Churchill criticized the British and French for their arguably cowardly decision not to confront Germany. But critics believe Churchill deliberately avoided the argument that if challenged Germany may have prevailed over Britain and France in 1938.
Subsequently, the historian A.J.P. Taylor argued in “The Origins of the Second World War” that Hitler didn’t have a master plan for world domination, that the war was due to a universal diplomatic failure. The inevitable disagreement when historians perform forensic causation analyses is predictable but imagine the challenges of making contemporaneously astute strategic decisions when the threat of war looms.
Although diplomacy on the global stage seems daunting, it belies the fact that we use the same principles every day when interacting with family and colleagues. We call that interpersonal relations, and some of us are instinctively more adept at it than others, although it’s evident we can learn from our mistakes.
In an informative discussion with Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen concerning diplomacy he said that “it must always to be about the principle not the person. If your work in diplomacy is kept at a high level and you act irrespective of who you’re speaking with you’ll be well served.”
Darwin Naccarato, whose professional career included positions as CEO and CFO in Fortune 500 companies, stated that the “proper, balanced application of politics, leadership, diplomacy, persuasion, negotiation and use of a transcendent understanding of basic human nature are integral aspects of the essence of what keeps society from devolving and fracturing into total chaos.”
These gentlemen’s insights highlight the importance of the process over the personal, of discipline in interactions, and the ascendancy of core values and principles. The reflexive, unflattering arguments we see today in politics and social media are the antithesis of these values and make adolescent schoolyard fights seem elevated by comparison.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower illustrated the utility of exercising personal restraint when he said “Pull the string and it will follow wherever you wish. Push it, and it will go nowhere at all.” Indeed, as Steen observed, “Diplomacy involves a level of respect and dignity, not just to the other party, but all impacted … a citizen may want something that could disadvantage others, so you must patiently explain those downstream impacts.” That presupposes that an appeal to reason, the precursor of understanding, should play a vital role in reaching a consensus that benefits both parties.
Again, Steen underscored the importance of laying the groundwork when dealing with potentially confrontational situations: “First, determine the other person’s goal and view it as he does; he may be argumentative until he recognizes you have heard and understand what he wants.”
So, if there’s a blueprint for achieving bilateral diplomatic success, why are many, perhaps most interactions so challenging and fraught with faux pas? If history demonstrates anything it is that human interactions are largely predicated on self-preservation and an imperfect understanding of rapidly evolving events. The result is that although diplomatic efforts have achieved beneficial outcomes, they are only as enduring as the good faith of the respective parties.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.