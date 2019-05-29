The Road Not Taken: The argument for marijuana
Over the next two weeks, The Road Not Taken will examine arguments for and against the use of marijuana, for medicinal and recreational purposes. This week, I reached out to Teller County resident Kristina Etter, editorial content director for cannabistech.com and cannabis advocate, to get her thoughts on the subject. The following was taken from our interview.
Q: Is marijuana a gateway drug?
A: The “gateway drug theory” is a misconstrued concept that marijuana opponents have used out of context for three decades. The suggestion was made in 1984 that youths who don’t experiment with marijuana don’t experiment with other drugs. Robert L. DuPont, Jr., who coined the phrase during the Reagan administration, never claimed cannabis causes people to seek out stronger drugs. Correlation is not causation.
My father gave me sips of his peppermint schnapps at age 6 — does this make alcohol my gateway drug to marijuana?
No. Even as a cannabis advocate, I won’t say that cannabis doesn’t have risks. Overconsuming alcohol causes 88,000 deaths annually, and more than 70,000 people died in 2017 from various drugs, both legal and illegal. There isn’t one single death caused by cannabis.
There appears to be an increase in ER visits due to marijuana. Is this a problem?
When a patient goes to the ER for cannabis overconsumption, they are given intravenous fluids for hydration and a sedative because the paranoia has convinced the person they are dying. They aren’t, but the anxiety is real. A cannabis overdose is uncomfortable — I speak from experience — but a big glass of water, a quiet room and a nap will suffice. The same can’t be said for alcohol overconsumption or other drug overdoses.
Marijuana-related traffic fatalities from the Colorado DOT, from 2016 to 2017, were reduced significantly from 51 to 35. Colorado had 161 traffic fatalities due to alcohol consumption in 2017. We need more public education regarding responsible and safe consumption.
Can marijuana reduce opioid use?
Evidence points to a decrease in opioid prescriptions by as much as 25 percent in states with medical marijuana. My husband is just one of thousands of people who have found relief from opiates due to cannabis consumption. Our marriage was nearly destroyed by legally prescribed opiate medications, yet, we just celebrated another anniversary thanks to cannabis.
Advocates claim marijuana is effective in treating depression and anxiety. What does the research show?
The research shows that cannabinoids, specifically CBD, have a plethora of ways to help control anxiety and mood disorders. CBD has been shown to enhance serotonin receptors, block other neurotransmitters to create a calming effect, controls the release of dopamine, slows the release of glutamate, and even reduces activity in the hypothalamus — which can relieve symptoms of anxiety and stress.
THC, in small doses, creates a natural euphoric effect, which can help alleviate symptoms of depression. This is where I stress education, because cannabis is biphasic, meaning in larger doses THC can exacerbate anxiety symptoms. Patients with anxiety should use a product with a higher CBD to THC ratio to balance the effects.
Some people assert that states that have approved marijuana have seen a reduction in violent crime. Is there evidence for this claim?
Statistics show that cannabis consumption has been on the rise in the United States since around 1992. In that time, the national homicide rate has declined about 50 percent. While there has been an uptick in violent crimes in Colorado since legalization, there’s no evidence that it’s due to legalization or the increased transient population.
A survey from last year said that one-third of homeless inmates in Colorado jails came to the state at least in part to legal cannabis. So, if marijuana were legal everywhere, maybe the crime statistics would be more equitably distributed.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.