The Road Not Taken: The amazing world of insects
Since insects don’t qualify as charismatic species worthy of protection, such as rhinos, grizzlies and backyard birds, they don’t feature prominently in our thinking. “They’re the unsung heroes of most ecosystems,” said Helen Spafford, an applied entomologist, who assisted in writing the Entomological Society of America’s 2017 position paper on endangered species.
Indeed, nearly a million insect species have been identified to date, while only there are only 5,416 mammalian species. The closer we look at the micro-world of insects the more intriguing — and instructive — it becomes. For instance, there are nocturnal moths that can detect the ultrasonic emissions of bats, which helps them avoid becoming their dinner.
Insects whose primary diet is blood have a remarkably complex sensory apparatus that can detect infrared emissions to target their prey. The mother wasp meticulously lays her eggs in individual cells and provides each egg with a specific number of live caterpillars. Different species of wasps provide different numbers of caterpillars, but always the same number — how does the mother wasp know the correct number?
As fascinating is the curiosity known as bioluminescence, which a number of insects use to attract mates or lure prey, with the firefly being the best-known example. One such firefly, the Photuris, mimics the flashing of the female to attract males, which are promptly devoured; some readers may be tempted to draw humorous comparisons to humans, which I would discourage.
But what would astonish the nanotechnologists is the eye of the insect, the majority of which perceive light and dark. Most have compound eyes which consist of thousands of ommatidia, which are miniscule photoreception units that act independently. Each consists of a cornea, lens, and photoreceptor cells, and they work in miraculous synchronicity to create an image. They provide a wide field of view but at poor resolution, with the goal of identifying rapid movement.
The social behavior of some insects has been studied by organizational psychologists. The level of specificity of responsibilities is so well defined that entomologists characterize the entire system as a superorganism. Certain species of honey bees are the only non-invertebrates to exhibit complex abstract symbolic communication protocols which are used to convey messages about something important in their habitat. This is known as “dance language” where the angle of the dance telegraphs a direction relative to the sun, and the length of the dance indicates the distance of flight to the destination.
There are also examples of symbiotic and antagonistic relationships among insects. The wax moth lives in the hives of bees and feeds somewhat parasitically on the comb that bees produce. In an example of symbiosis ant colonies provide food for certain beetles they co-habitate with, and in return the ants consume fluids secreted by the beetles.
An insect that is universally loathed is the cockroach. Their preferred nests are in dark, dusty places free of any vibrations or noise. This six-legged creature features sophisticated anteriorally positioned feelers that provide a wealth of information on the immediate environment. Scientists are studying how they can adapt to the most lethal poisons.
But all is not well in the world of insects. In the 1990s, reports warned of the disappearance of pollinators, and in 2006, researchers reported a dramatic reduction in moths in Great Britain. As well, a gathering of firefly experts in 2010 lamented the downward population trends, and a 2018 paper indicated significant drops in monarch butterflies in California. Yet the tree-destroying mountain pine beetle population is exploding.
Clearly something is awry, and the consensus is that more in depth research is needed to better understand the causes of these changes.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.