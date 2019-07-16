One of the more telling themes of the recent Democratic presidential debates is the uniform consensus among participants that a larger, more intrusive, and expensive federal government is in our nation’s best interest. Let’s examine the implications of that approach to governance.
For background it’s helpful to consider the history leading to this point in the nation’s evolution. The premise of limited government was expressed by James Madison in Federalist No. 45: “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government, are few and defined.” The Constitutional architecture that Madison and his co-founders designed is unquestionably under assault, and the countervailing influences in its tripartite system are failing.
We segue to a 1907 speech by Woodrow Wilson in which he argued that the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were no longer relevant to the “modern age,” that they should be revised to conform to the civic and cultural fashion of the day. His election heralded the birth of the administrative state, which Franklin D. Roosevelt advanced with his New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson built upon with his Great Society. Regardless of one’s view of this trend, it’s clear the federal government currently assumes an outsized role in our lives from what the Founding Fathers envisioned.
The question I find intriguing is whether ceding ever more control to the government, with commensurate reductions in our liberties, is healthy for our personal well-being, and that of our nation.
Decades ago, Americans understood that being prepared for life’s challenges increased the likelihood of economic success and overall happiness. The threat of failure was always lurking, which encouraged people to be disciplined, frugal, and when mistakes were made, to learn from them.
Today’s multi-tiered system of safety nets, an inevitable outgrowth of FDR and LBJ, effectively provide cradle-to-grave assurances to rescue us, regardless of whether it’s the result of willful stupidity or circumstances beyond our control, arguably blunt motivation, innovation, and economic survival skills.
As a thought experiment, recall a time in your life when you were convinced that a challenge you faced was insurmountable. How did you respond, and what did you learn from the experience? If we’re honest with ourselves, we know the maxim, “Failure isn’t permanent, and success is incremental,” would apply. We came through the experience with stronger adaptive and critical thinking skills. After each of these events we realize they’re helpful, and that it’s a lifelong process of ebb and flow, of failure and redemption.
Against that backdrop, consider the presidential aspirants’ plethora of taxpayer-funded programs and onerous regulations, including free college, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, a universal basic income, reducing income inequality, canceling student debt, universal paid parental leave, and universal childcare, to name just a few. This level of fiscal indulgence reminds one of Tocqueville’s statement that “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”
Ask yourself whether it’s culturally and morally healthy for us to allow the federal government this level of control, and to permit unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats to make these decisions on our behalf?
These are important questions because such proposals require tradeoffs, reductions in freedoms, and higher taxes and regulations. They are also the legacy we’ll be leaving for future generations.
Regarding risks, when you allow the government to preemptively legislate the elimination or mitigation of life’s challenges and provide substantive rewards for phantom efforts you’ve also removed the opportunities for personal and professional growth — and that is culturally unhealthy for us as individuals, and as a nation. As economist Freidrich Hayek wrote, that’s the road to serfdom.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.