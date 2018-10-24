The Road Not Taken: Taking stock of Woodland Park’s business climate
Some people are convinced that success in business is a matter of artfully dovetailing a start-up with the demand-and-supply cycle. Others cull market analytics and statistical projections and calibrate their business strategy accordingly. Ironically, in 1733, John Kay’s flying shuttle (which enabled weavers to produce cloth more quickly) seemed to mysteriously appear — and his invention started the Industrial Revolution.
But a strong economy is the engine that generates business development and expansions, and it’s clearly having a cascading effect on the business climate in Woodland Park. Taking the pulse of the business community, it’s apparent many are benefiting from greater consumer confidence and their willingness to spend discretionary income.
Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, sees the impact of a strong economy in a number of thriving businesses, as well as new businesses on the horizon. She said, “Natural Grocers will be opening soon which will complement our shopping options, and a Microtel is coming, thanks to Country Lodge owner Mark Rabaut’s confidence in the region’s growth.” She also mentioned Dan Taylor’s drive-through car wash, a new service that appears to have great promise.
Ms. Miller observed that Charis Bible College has significantly contributed to increased customer volume. But she segued to the importance of pragmatic business plans, especially for restaurants, to ensure start-ups have a reasonable chance of success. She highlighted the Chamber’s Lunch and Learns, which offer a variety of training opportunities to assist those who are thinking of starting businesses.
Mayor Neil Levy also sees stronger economic activity in the city, stating “Our sales tax revenue is up 7 percent over last year and has increased month-over-month for years. That can be attributed to both improved traffic from the Springs, and businesses that have sound business plans.” He said that successful businesses, such as Joanie’s Deli, Café Leo, Brenda’s Boutique, and Alpine Firearms, have established excellent reputations and a loyal customer base.
Mac McClung, owner of Bad Rock Auto, agrees that the business climate is strong, but said his business has had some headwinds “due to the many cars that were hail damaged, which took them out of service and reduced my volume. However, my car sales business has offset some of those reductions.” He said his industry has had challenges in hiring qualified technicians, stating that “The Automotive Training Institute reports a shortage of 40,000 technicians.”
Tanner Coy, owner of Tweed’s Fine Furnishings, reports that his business is benefiting from the strong economy. “Homeowners are spending significantly on renovations, and more are using interior design services, which typically leads to higher expenditures. There’s an authenticity to selling mountain-themed décor in a mountain setting.” He supports a healthy downtown that generates cross-over purchasing but understands the structural challenges of Highway 24. Coy also mentioned the city’s relatively high mill levy, which is a burden for small business, a complaint of many business owners.
Jon DeVaux, owner of Alpine Firearms, is similarly bullish on Woodland Park. “Business last summer was the best ever,” which he attributes to the robust economy and additional volume from Charis. In terms of the broader community, DeVaux said “The change to using the Pikes Peak Regional Building system has reduced fees for businesses that want to expand or renovate. Business owners who are passionate about their products and services and have practical business plans can be successful.”
The cycle of economic success built from failures, as described by Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” and Joseph Schumpeter’s “creative destruction,” is how capitalism operates, and the strong economic growth in Woodland Park is a testament to those theories.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.