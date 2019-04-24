Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law the controversial “red flag” gun bill, allowing the seizure of a person’s guns without due process if that individual is deemed a threat to themselves or others. The Democrat-sponsored law allows family, household members or law enforcement to petition a court for an “extreme risk protection order” (ERPO).
After the guns are seized, the individual will be given a hearing within 14 days to determine if a longer-term order is warranted for up to 364 days. The court can order a mental health evaluation, as well as mental health treatment. The law places the burden of proof on the gun owner to prove that he or she no longer poses a risk in order to repossess the firearms. The assumption of innocence is thereby abrogated.
Democrats believe the law will save lives and that it therefore supersedes issues of due process. Republicans are convinced it’s an unconstitutional breach of our rights under the Second, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. That it’s politically volatile is supported by the fact that it has triggered recall threats as well as demands by state Attorney Gen. Phil Weiser that sheriffs uphold the law or resign.
Currently, 38 of Colorado’s 64 counties, including Teller, have declared their opposition, and 35 have passed formal resolutions in opposition. Many of the resolutions declare their jurisdictions are Second Amendment “sanctuary” or “preservation” counties, and pledge not to allocate resources to enforcement of the law.
I spoke with Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, who has said he would risk being jailed before he would enforce a court order to seize a person’s guns without due process. “This has a number of serious problems, starting with who substantiates the allegations of the accuser? We have family members who come in and make allegations, which often turn out to be false. Judges will be required to make decisions based on an accuser’s perception. And, with this law, the accused has no representation or recourse.”
In addition, the sheriff talked about the financial burden of an accused who must hire a psychiatrist and an attorney to defend himself. “That can cause significant financial hardship for someone merely facing an accusation. And, what if my deputies are searching for guns and find apparently illegal drugs?”
House Minority Leader Patrick Neville says the bill would discourage citizens from seeking help because of the stigma associated with mental illness. “No one should feel they have to choose between their guns and getting the help they need,” Neville said in a statement.
Many critics of this law have argued that its focus is misplaced, that it targets weapons instead of treating people with mental illness. A review of our civil commitment laws highlights that issue. There are two main legal principles that underly the state’s interest in the process of civil commitment. The first is parens patriae, which is a Latin term that means “parent of the country.” It refers to a doctrine from English common law that assigns to the government a responsibility to intervene on behalf of citizens who cannot act in their own best interest. A second principle is the responsibility of enforcement, police power, which requires a state to protect the interests of its citizens.
The deinstitutionalization movement of the past half-century has resulted in a patchwork of ineffective laws with many people suffering chronic mental illness in community settings without psychiatric support, some of whom perpetrate heinous crimes. This law will undoubtedly face court challenges, but our Democratic legislators are in uncharted territory because an ERPO nullifies due process under the law.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.