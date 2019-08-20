In the aftermath of the recent horrendous mass shootings there are two responses we can all identify with: a deep sorrow at the loss of innocent lives, and a profound sense of helplessness. Our nation is adrift in a moral fog, and for too many of us traditional notions of right and wrong and good and evil have become blurred.
The result is a social pathology whose primary feature is a growing sense of alienation and isolation in our youth, with unstructured lives and ungrounded values, who are prone to violence. We can blame violent video games, which blend seductive fantasies with dehumanization, indulging primitive instincts to murder — but it’s not that simple.
When many of our youth are raised without the moral signposts that clearly define right from wrong, in a society where the traditional parental structure that provided direction and certainty as they ascend from childhood through adolescence is often lacking, we shouldn’t be surprised at the dysfunctional outcome. We see emotionally unstable young adults with a distorted and skewed understanding of history, steeped in the misinformed belief that America is an unjust nation, that capitalism is a rigged system, and that there is no absolute metric for good and evil.
The inevitable result is the degradation of traditional values and the kind of social anarchy which categorically rejects law and order. So many of the signals we send to our youth, in popular culture, education, entertainment, and politics reflect an absence of the virtues of self-discipline, sacrifice, and a focus on the common good.
In the substrata of this malaise is the peculiarly selfish notion that freedom means doing what you want to do, when, in truth, it means doing what, after reflection, you ought to do. Today we seem more conditioned to act by impulse; that’s not freedom, that’s being a slave to our basest instincts.
The legacy our Founders handed down, captured in “America the Beautiful,” is one that parents and educators should unapologetically inculcate in our children: “Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law.” It begins with the individual pledging adherence to a behavioral code, then transitions to liberty embedded in law; it’s the perfect circle, but it depends upon virtuous citizens for it to endure. Indeed, if we can’t govern our passions in our private lives how can we hope to successfully practice self-government?
The second paragraph of The Federalist (1787) asserts that the then-current generation of Americans is charged with determining whether governments can be formed “through reflection and choice,” or must “forever be formed through accident and force.” Our Founders affirmed that “through reflection and choice” our nation was established, in the Constitutional Convention which was ratified by the entire people. That places America in an exceptional place in the history of Western civilization, which is both forgotten and untaught today.
In his Farewell Address, President George Washington asserted that virtue cannot long be maintained without religion. He correctly understood that there’s a moral entropy in every nation, and that a nation without a religious foundation is similarly unvirtuous, which, history demonstrates, creates a purely narcissistic, nihilistic, Darwinian morality. That’s what we see in the heinous criminal acts that took so many precious lives and left loved ones in such inconsolable anguish.
The question we must ask ourselves is how we drifted from such a firm foundation, and what can be done to realign our moral compass? Or, have we passed the failsafe point, the proverbial tipping point beyond which such a sea change is impossible? Next week we’ll explore that vexing question. In the meantime, your thoughts are welcome.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.