By PHILIP MELLA
Our libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant are community gems that offer a plethora of services and programs that enrich our lives. To learn more about them I sat down with the Library District’s executive director, Michelle Petrazzoulo, whose passion for libraries is contagious.
Petrazzoulo spoke of information literacy, the process of making informed decisions about the vast amount of information available. “I think people need guidance with technology and the internet because not all the resources online are accurate; our librarians routinely help people navigate the complexities, often directing them to primary sources.”
Our libraries provide what she called a “community experience,” which can draw people together. “Many groups use our meeting room, from the recent county assessor’s gatherings to knitting groups, as well as story time for children, and our teen room is always full,” she said.
For Petrazzoulo, libraries are beehives of social and cultural activity that attract a wide variety of people. “We have book clubs for adults, and young people love the anime club, and reading manga (comics or graphic novels whose topics range from adventure to history). I’ve also begun work on exploring military history through veterans’ letters and have received a very positive response.”
The challenges, Petrazzoulo said, are largely the same for all libraries. “It’s outreach to people who don’t use the libraries. We all pay taxes to support it so I feel everyone should take advantage of it. There’s a new app for patrons that calculates the cumulative value of checked out books by individual and provides an ongoing tally of money saved by comparing that total value with the cost of purchasing them, which shows the library’s value.”
Asked what excites her about her work she promptly said, “It comes down to why I became a librarian — it’s the impact I can have on people’s lives, expanding their horizons.” Instructively, she talked about the library she belonged to when she was young, which was a sanctuary from a difficult childhood. “It’s a neutral zone, a place you can trust, one that can help you map your future. Whatever the circumstances of your life, a library is an equalizer.”
In terms of strategic planning, she highlighted facilities maintenance. “Our facilities will require ongoing work and we’re planning to be sure we have the resources.” Our discussion revealed an admirable frugality when it comes to expenditures. “We’re good stewards of our revenue; we scrutinize every purchase.”
Another key player in the library system is Jean Baldwin, president of the Rampart Library District Foundation Board, a position she’s held since its inception in 2012. Baldwin explained their mission is fundraising and advocacy. “Our goal is to help ensure the long-term financial viability of the district. We’re holding our 5th annual Love your Libraries Fiesta at the Woodland Country Lodge on July 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — we encourage everyone to attend!”
Baldwin brings both energy and excitement to her work. The 9-member board plays a critical role in fulfilling its mission. Regarding current needs she said, “The Woodland Park Public Library lacks tables and chairs for their younger patrons and shelving for their expanding collection.”
My discussions with Petrazzoulo and Baldwin were as enjoyable as they were informative, and it’s clear our community is the beneficiary of their passionate commitment to our libraries. As Petrazzoulo said, “It’s a pleasure working with this community as I can tell they truly appreciate their libraries. And, visitors often tell us what wonderful libraries we have, that we’re so fortunate to have such a special resource, one we can all be proud of.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email him at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.