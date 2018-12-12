The Road Not Taken: On science and faith, part III
Upon deeper exploration, the historical tension between science and religion appears both exaggerated and unnecessary. In 1996, Pope John Paul II told the Pontifical Academy of Sciences that “new scientific knowledge has led us to the conclusion that the theory of evolution is no longer a mere hypothesis.” In 1868, Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman wrote, “the theory of Darwin, true or not, is not necessarily atheistic; on the contrary, it may simply suggest a larger idea of divine providence and skill.”
In 1923, the geologist, Charles Walcott, wrote, “In recent controversies there has been a tendency to present science and religion as irreconcilable and antagonistic domains of thought … They supplement rather than displace or oppose each other.”
The importance of this is underscored by the fact that our relative certainty of the universe’s primal forces is itself an evolutionary process, predicated to a large extent on a faith that what was once beyond our understanding may in time yield startling revelations, whether at the micro- or macrocosmic level. Galileo’s first glimpse into the heavens, Hooke’s astonishment when he trained his microscope on the “little universes,” or Einstein, who first posited that mass deforms the shape of space-time, are perfect examples.
A 2008 article in Physical Review Letters, which announced the research by a team of Princeton University scientists, directly contradicts Darwinian theory. We’re all familiar with Darwin’s standard evolutionary biology model, but you might not be as familiar with Alfred Wallace, a contemporary of Darwin’s who also contributed to the theory.
In an 1858 essay, Wallace advanced the theory that complex systems undergoing natural selection can adjust their evolutionary course in a manner “exactly like that of the centrifugal governor of the steam engine, which checks and corrects any irregularities almost before they become evident.” If true, the theory begins to answer the perplexing question of how organisms can be so infinitely complex if evolution is completely random?
That led scientists to ask whether organisms can direct key aspects of their own evolution to create functional order out of apparent randomness. Applying the tenets of control theory, which deals with the behavior of dynamic systems, the Princeton researchers identified this self-correcting mechanism in various protein chains. They analyzed the proteins’ responses using mathematical formulae and concluded it would be statistically impossible for their self-correcting behavior to be random, that they are predicted by the equations of control theory, which is, in essence, what Wallace postulated over 150 years ago, and which Darwin tried to rebut.
As we move along the continuum from randomness to design, the confidence of faith is strengthened, for it shows, as noted in Hebrews 11:1, greater “evidence of things not seen,” that is, the signature of God.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.