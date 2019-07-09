As we’re hearing about some promising opportunities for the Downtown Development Authority, I thought it timely to speak with Merry Jo Larsen, board chair, and Tanner Coy, treasurer.
Despite the DDA’s recent challenges, Larsen is taking the high road in terms of a fresh and positive approach. “I’ve pushed for a bury-the-hatchet approach, wiping the slate clean and moving forward, which is in the best interest of the community.”
Since the goal of an economically vibrant downtown is universally shared, Larsen is convinced the soundest way to achieve it is collaboration. “The DDA and city must work cooperatively together to create a healthy downtown. The first step is to revise the Disposition and Development Agreement, which will free our hands to develop Woodland Station and other properties.”
Larsen sees a two-step process to maximize the chances for developing Woodland Station. “First we must stage that property with minimal expense to make it sufficiently attractive to a variety of events. The recent addition of the stagecoach sets the Western heritage theme. But we’d begin by planting indigenous grasses, some trees, add picnic tables, and make it visually attractive and functional.”
The goal is to create a successful track record of events, to convince developers of its economic viability so they can bring innovative plans for the DDA’s consideration.
Larsen’s enthusiasm and commitment shine through as she passionately talks about the possibilities. “We need ‘season-extending events’ to draw people to spend the night and patronize our businesses. Things that do well are motorized events, snowmobiles in the winter, ATVs in the summer. Businesses such as the Great Outdoors Adventures, which engage people to explore our region, are key to that success.”
Underlying the DDA’s aspirations for success is constructive and timely communication with the city. “I’m a willing broker to make our relationship with the city solid and enduring, starting with positive, two-way communication.”
The relatively higher cost of doing business in Woodland Park is well known in the region. “We would like to examine why that is and discuss what can be done to mitigate those costs.”
Intra-board cooperation is a hallmark of superior boards. “We work well together, we’re independent thinkers but share a common vision.”
Treasurer Coy reflects that sense of a bright future. “I would give our overall financial picture a solid ‘A.’ The debt is higher than any of us would like to see, but it was incurred over many years. Over the last couple years, we’ve been able to begin making payments to the city. We’ve also been able to pay all TIF reimbursements and operational expenses.”
Coy referenced recent challenges, but with a positive attitude. “The lawsuit was an unforeseen expense, but we were able to retain Woodland Station, a very valuable asset which is tied to most of our debt. We do have the opportunity for the full development potential; a mix of commercial retail on the lower level, with residential on the upper level, is an optimal approach.”
Coy talked about advancements in organizational culture as well. “Culturally, the DDA is taking a different tack toward attaining goals and objectives; the board is thinking creatively, opening our vision to other opportunities. We’re glad to assist brick and mortar developments, but we’re also tackling smaller projects, focusing on beautification of the district, and the overall appearance, appeal, and function of the downtown. That adds to commerce, jobs, and tax revenues for public benefit.”
For Larsen and Coy, collaboration is paramount, and they are committed to making the DDA successful for the benefit of the entire community.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.