The Road Not Taken: Locks, safes and bank vaults — oh my
The history of locks, safes, and bank vaults reads like a security arms race with burglars inventing ways to breach them and security experts trying to stay one step ahead.
The Egyptians were the first to invent the pin-tumbler lock in 4000 B.C. The deadbolt lock is a prime example, and it’s a kind of puzzle inside a cylinder. When you insert the key, the unique notches push springs which control a pair of pins that when matched to the key allow entry. It’s a fairly complex design considering it’s 6,000 years old.
We pivot to bank safes, which is what they were called until the 1920s when they became known as vaults. Whether it was Jesse James or John Dillinger, there was never a shortage of resourceful criminals bent on robbing or breaking into banks.
In 1861, inventor Linus Yale introduced the combination lock, which is still in wide use today. Banks quickly adopted it, but robbers learned to punch the lock through the door or drill holes in it and use mirrors to correctly determine the slots in the combination lock.
The next major advancement was time-locks, which were developed in the 1870s. Although this naturally reduced the frequency of bank managers kidnapped in the dead of night, robbers turned to blasting safe doors with dynamite.
Finally, in the 1920s, banks developed massive vaults whose doors were several feet thick. But the crooks used acetylene torches which burn at 6,000 degrees and could easily breach the doors. Composite materials and custom designed vaults rendered these torches obsolete, but next came the “thermic torches” which reached temperatures of 8000 degrees.
My limited understanding of this subject was exponentially expanded by a gracious and educational discussion with Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank in Woodland Park. With the bank since 2000, Perry described the fundamentals of bank security, which are publicly known: “We use two-person protocols for all aspects of security, from safe deposit boxes to accessing the central vault. In Europe some banks use biometric devices such as retinal IDs to access safe deposit boxes, and a robot delivers the box to you.”
The concept of time locks from the 19th century is still used but the one Perry showed me on vault door looked vastly more complicated. Although electronic entry is available on residential safes, bank vaults typically use mechanical dials, at least two per door. As he outlined this technology standing outside the vault, I grasped the open door to get a feel of its weight. Using considerable arm strength barely moved it at all — it’s massive indeed.
Inside the vault, past the safe deposit boxes is another room with a secondary security system. It contains smaller but obviously solid safes that also require two persons to access. As Perry explained, “Banks today keep much less cash on hand. With the array of electronic transfer options, it’s simply not as critical. We’re in the risk management business so the less cash we have on hand the better. The same is true for teller drawers in most banks; periodic cash transfers to rear vaults typically happens at various times during the day.
“Other common security features in banks are cameras, but those today are high-resolution IP cameras and fully digitized with multi-terabyte servers,” Perry added. “And, some cameras are visible, others aren’t.”
I was surprised to learn the No. 1 deterrent to bank robberies. “It’s our staff training,” Perry explained. “We’re people focused both to make customers feel welcome and to ensure they know we’ve made visual contact with them. Our staff is the key to that.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.