One of the paradoxes of our modern age is that as our knowledge and understanding of the universe has expanded so has the number of people who profess no faith in God. Although there are many intervening and confounding variables, it reminds us that paramount among sins is that of pride, for it’s the gateway through which all other human failings enter.
Against that somewhat guarded preamble, and in light of the monstrous horrors of wars, dictators, and despots, modern man has often questioned whether God listens to our prayers. It’s a fair question, which as we’ll see, may elicit some surprising answers.
For background, we must examine how our culture has inadvertently or otherwise led to a weakening of faith. Despite its aspirations of scrupulous objectivity, our federal judiciary has generally reflected cultural trends, responding with ever greater fidelity to society’s warp and woof. Therefore, in the past half-century, we’ve witnessed the judiciary’s overreach relative to the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment — the so-called ‘separation of church and state.’
The outcome is the incremental relegation of God and Christian symbols such as the crucifix from the proverbial public square, not to mention our schools. Religious thought leaders call that the secularizing of society, which some celebrate, and others see as the demonstrable cause of the moral decay that has clearly taken root. It’s been an imperceptible, slow process, which means it’s all the more insidious. But when moral certainty — which is implausible without faith — is removed, confusion and its close ally, evil, fill the vacuum.
Returning to our deeper understanding of the universe, in a recent editorial on Apollo 11, columnist George Will, wrote, “The universe, 99.9% of which is outside Earth’s atmosphere, is expanding at 46 miles per second per megaparsec. (One megaparsec is approximately 3.26 million light-years.) This cooling cinder called Earth, spinning in the darkness is a minor speck of residue from the Big Bang, which lasted less than a billionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second 13.8 billion years ago.” Will, a professed agnostic, predictably fails to consider whether the hand of God created the Big Bang.
Regardless, the human imagination simply can’t comprehend this vastness, which encourages us to question whether an omniscient God is overseeing it all. Psalm 8 captures that sense of forlornness by asking, “What is man that thou art mindful of him?” Which returns us to the question of whether God listens to us when we pray.
The question is complicated by the fact that humans are forever yearning, and instinctively pray for favorable outcomes, and when we’re disappointed, we naturally question whether God is, in fact, with us. The problem is in the unavoidable premise, which is that we use the metrics — i.e., the tools — we best understand. That is, when we pray for a given outcome, we constantly check for any hint that it’s trending the way we hoped — that is to say, on our terms.
Since spiritual humility suggests we often don’t know what’s best for us, it’s wise to use a different approach. A clue is that Hebrews 11 tells us, “faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Faith is a kind of translator of God’s will, but its code is purposely written in the language of prayer. If God doesn’t answer us it doesn’t mean He’s not listening, it may mean we’re not hearing what He’s telling us. Or, that we think we know better than God what’s good for us. Ergo, the sin of pride.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.