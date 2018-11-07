The Road Not Taken: Is economics “the dismal science”?
Because the myriad benefits of economic progress in the past hundred years have provided unprecedented material abundance, it’s difficult for the modern world to understand that in prior centuries economics was deemed “the dismal science.”
In his influential book published in 1798, “An Essay on the Principle of Education,” Thomas Malthus observed “The increase of population is necessarily limited by the means of subsistence, that population does invariably increase when the means of subsistence increase,” which he argued inevitably leads to deprivation and poverty. This became known as the Malthusian Trap, which led the 19th century historian Thomas Carlyle to coin the phrase “the dismal science,” which convinced otherwise thoughtful people to conclude that the human condition was consigned to a state of permanent economic hopelessness.
With the 20th century’s advanced food production methods, mechanization, and industrial production, the notion that population will always exceed food supplies has been relegated to the dustbin of history.
Returning to the 19th century, Frederick Bastiat’s 1850 work titled “What is Seen and What is Unseen,” developed the concept of an opportunity cost, using the example of the broken window. He argued because there were secondary economic benefits — the glazier received business — some believed breaking windows is to be supported; but what is unseen is that the shopkeeper’s repair funds could have been used to purchase shoes. Bastiat argued that society endorses economic activities morally equivalent to the glazier hiring a boy to break windows for him.
Next, we turn to the modern debate concerning supply and demand, and monetary versus fiscal policy. Is government intervention during recessions helpful, or do lower taxes produce positive downstream effects? What do fluctuating prices say in terms of modifying consumer behavior? Let’s examine.
In the 1950s macroeconomics was dominated by John Maynard Keynes, who advocated fiscal over monetary policy, which justified tax expenditures during recessions. When critics complained that it was unwise in the long run Keynes quipped “In the long run we’re all dead.” Enter Milton Friedman who argued in his 1956 book Studies in the Quantity of Money, that changes in the money supply impact real economic activity in the short run and the price level in the long run. He subsequently argued that the Federal Reserve was largely responsible for the Great Depression.
This was economic heresy, but Friedman convinced many of his most ardent critics with his 1963 book “A Monetary History of the United States, 1867-1960,” which empirically documented the role of money since the Civil War. The tide turned in his favor when he questioned the Phillips Curve, which argued that a linear relationship existed between the rate of inflation and the unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, Hayak championed the “price signal,” which triggered production targets to maximize allocative efficiency, i.e., the optimal distribution of goods and services based on projected individual consumer behavior. He was a strong critic of wage and price controls which he argued distorted consumer behavior through skewed incentives and disincentives.
Economics is a complex science which has deep and unavoidable political undercurrents. But if our goal is to enhance individual liberty, with its inherent risks and rewards, a low-tax and regulatory environment is ideal.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.