The Road Not Taken: In celebration of Thanksgiving
Now that the rancorous election season is behind us, it’s politically cathartic to examine the many reasons we Americans have to be thankful. Indeed, the torrent of information in recent months tended to focus on our divisions, which belie the underlying truth that the vast majority of us cherish this nation and routinely express goodwill towards one another.
The original Thanksgiving dates to October 1621 and was a three-day solemn pilgrim celebration of thanks and praise to God for the congregation’s good fortunes. Under a request from Congress in 1789 President George Washington delivered his Thanksgiving Proclamation, “ … a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln established the national holiday we celebrate today, ironically, during the Civil War. Written by Secretary of State William H. Seward, who acknowledged the war “of unequalled magnitude and severity,” but encouraged the people to “expect continuance of years with large increase of freedom.” Moreover, he wrote, “the gracious gifts of the Most High God … should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.”
It’s that message of a shared vision in something far greater than our differences, one that motivates us to reach out to those with whom we may disagree, that can at once bind our political wounds and provide hope for a renewed resolve for greater civility. However, this can only happen if we recognize that disagreement in ideas isn’t a legitimate cause to silence those express them.
Our nation’s motto, E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one — was first proposed by the U.S. Continental Congress in 1782, and referenced the unity created from the original Thirteen Colonies. Although we tend to accept it as an article of constitutional faith, Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, saw it quite differently. He and his fellow Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the dangers of tyranny, as manifest in Alexander of Macedon, Julius Caesar, and a long list of subsequent emperors. As Jefferson said, in reference to the American “experiment” of being governed “on principals of honesty, not mere force … we have seen no instance of this since the days of the Roman republic.”
It was their hope and deep desire for government that maximized freedom that we are heirs to, and which is a cause for our collective celebration of this uniquely American holiday. That means that we should not allow the differences so evident in the recent election to take hold of our souls, that the freedoms that inform our Republic, are a gift from the Almighty that no law or political opposition can abrogate.
That sense of freedom is truly something to celebrate each and every Thanksgiving. Therefore, as we gather with family and friends to commemorate this holiday, it’s important to understand that with freedom comes responsibility, and that it’s incumbent upon each of us to advance the cause of civility by modeling it with discipline and good will. That requires us to exercise a level of patience with one another, of not feeling as though we’re the sole repository of the truth, and of appreciating that humility listens intently, and talks with a soft heart.
These sentiments may seem lofty and, in our time of contentiousness, beyond our ability to achieve. But if our goal is to keep the flame of gratitude lit, we must first ensure it’s burning brightly in ourselves.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.