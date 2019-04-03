The Road Not Taken: Getting your letter published
Expressing one’s ideas on the issues of the day among family and friends can be enjoyable and rewarding, but that makes only modest demands of us from the perspective of intellectual exertion and discipline, and it has a limited audience. Expanding the scope requires that we translate those ideas to writing and pass a newspaper editor’s rigorous editorial rules, which is a far more demanding process.
Let’s explore why editors choose some letters but reject others. We might begin by looking at this through the eyes of editors and their unforgiving demands of limited space. Editors must also make rapid decisions as they live in a world of perpetual deadlines. Therefore, your first job is to understand the publication in question. What do they feature, is there a perspective or approach that tells you something about the content they may favor or the tone they prefer?
Next, you must have something to say, and, since Shakespeare wrote that “Brevity is the soul of wit,” you must do so concisely, with focus and clarity. Typically, it’s the case that something in the paper has caught your eye, perhaps an irony or latent contradiction in an article or editorial. Although it may be a criticism, it may also be a compliment or message of congratulations.
Regardless of your rhetorical or polemical tack, you will reduce the risk of your letter being summarily rejected by focusing on a subject, not an individual. If you must include names, it’s best to do so in passing and remain engaged in the realm of ideas and facts. You must also have something unique to say, and the more inventive your angle the greater likelihood you’ll have the editor’s approval.
But, an important tool in the writer’s rhetorical armory is the notion of restraint. Readers, not unlike those with whom we converse in person, are drawn to people who make their points with a measure of humility, deftly luring you to a conclusion you are convinced is unavoidable. As a reader, even if you disagree with the writer, if you have even the hint of a smile in your mind while you’re reading it, you can’t help but silently celebrate the writer’s craft.
The 18th century English poet Alexander Pope wrote, “True ease in writing comes from art not chance, /As those move easiest who have learned to dance. /’Tis not enough no harshness gives offense. /The sound must seem an echo to the sense.” That art includes fidelity to proper grammar and sentence structure, which are the keys to successful writing; it also demands that we avoid clichés, popularized or fashionable phrases, and contemporary weaknesses such as the overuse of the exclamation point.
To begin, you should read the paper’s editorial page, familiarize yourself with positions the editorial board takes, and begin framing counter-arguments or positions of concurrence. Each paper has preferred word count restriction, and though they retain the right to publish lengthier letters, shorter ones are given priority.
From a structural perspective, your letter should have an introductory sentence, which is the premise of your argument, criticism or comment — the reason you were motivated to write. Next you will develop the argument, citing references or ideas that support your premise. Choosing the most persuasive evidence is perhaps one of the greatest challenges. It’s smart to avoid inflammatory or emotional information, and to use a relatively soft tone in structuring your thoughts, but humor and irony are always effective.
If you bring the necessary discipline to your writing you may be surprised to see your name in print, both locally, and perhaps in national publications.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.