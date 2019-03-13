The Road Not Taken: Follow the Yellow Brick Road: The joys and intrigue of great movies
Great movies share with great books that sense of tension, apparently insurmountable odds, and an unexpected positive resolution. But there are also the paradoxical endings that leave us perplexed and unsettled. Let’s explore some of the more important examples.
We begin with the iconic American classic “The Wizard of Oz,” which has charmed children and adults for decades. It’s an enchanting story of a girl and her beloved dog, Toto, who transport us to a world of fantasy peopled with family and friends that she but faintly recognizes. Its award-winning use of technicolor and deft direction has won and dazzled hearts for generations.
At the core of the plot is the fear of danger and the unknown and the foreboding sense that events may not end well — themes that reflect the uncertainty of our own lives. But Dorothy is ultimately returned to her idyllic life, and little Toto is with her — the classic happily-ever-after ending.
We pivot now to an all-time thriller, Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” which features the handsome Cary Grant and beautiful Eva Maria Saint, in a tale of mistaken identity and intrigue. The music score is by Bernard Herrmann, who collaborated with Hitchcock on many films, including “Psycho,” but also the science fiction classic “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” as well as “Taxi Driver” (he died just as that film was released and director Martin Scorsese dedicated it to him).
We’re instantly drawn into Grant’s character, Roger Thornhill, who is mistakenly kidnapped by underlings of arch-villain Phillip Vandamm, convincingly played by James Mason. From the start, we’re at the same situational disadvantage as Thornhill who is at once fighting for his life and trying to parse the mystery his diabolical pursuers. We’re also charmed by the romantic relationship between Grant and Saint, and stunned, as is Grant, to learn her identity. The film’s fast pace and superb performances grip us from start to finish.
The world of film noir shows the darker and seedier side of human experience. With its roots in German Expressionist cinematography, and variously translated as “dark film,” it features low-lighting crime dramas and melodramas such as Howard Hawk’s The Big Sleep, one of several Bogart-Bacall films that feature a dream-like danger and keep us on the edge of our seats.
The prototypical example in this genre is John Huston’s gripping film “The Maltese Falcon,” starring Bogart as private detective Sam Spade, Sidney Greenstreet, and the peculiarly engaging Peter Lorre. With femme fatale Mary Astor, we’re locked in mystery and intrigue as all pursue the jewel-encrusted falcon.
One of the greatest films is “The Third Man,” shot in post-WWII Vienna, starring Joseph Cotton, Orson Welles, and the alluring Alida Valli. Written by Graham Greene, with haunting music on the zither, and stunning cinematography by Robert Krasker, using subtle lighting and the”‘Dutch-angle” camera technique, which conveys psychological uneasiness, it’s simply a delight to experience. The chase at the end through Vienna’s sewers, and the famous scene where the cat rubs against a shoe in a doorway, are as artful and poignant as any in film history.
We would be remiss not to note the many films shot in Colorado. From the classic “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to the mystery drama “The Prestige” and the riveting “Furious7,” our state’s exquisite beauty and mountainous landscapes have been the focus of numerous films.
We love films because they transport us to an alternate reality, an escape from ourselves. The best also draw us into unique dramas that run the entire gamut of human experience. See you at the movies.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.