Many of the finest charitable organizations in America began with equal measures of passion and frustration. Focus on the Forest fits neatly into that paradigm as its genesis was the result of a frustrating camping trip three years ago.
As co-founder Shawn Nielsen described, “We were camping up in Rampart and happened on a large dump of trash. After we cleaned the site, I had a social media meltdown and posted it on the Woodland Park Community Page. Almost immediately we had 127 comments, and all were positive. I felt there was real grassroots demand to do something on a larger scale.”
Nielsen’s epiphany of a program to clean up the forest led him, with co-founder Eve Woody, to found Focus on the Forest, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization.
Since inception, the team of dedicated volunteers has removed 260,000 pounds of trash and nearly 500 tires from the National Forest. Besides their infectious zeal to rid the forest of trash, the pair has partnered with an impressive number of corporations — from Big O Tires, which has accepted all the tires, to Teller County Waste, which has provided numerous roll-offs and porta-potties to make large-scale cleanups possible. As Nielsen reports, “These two sponsors have been hugely helpful; we couldn’t do our work without them.”
Nielsen and Woody, with Aaron Horner (Field Operations) form the three-person board of directors. The organization has a 2019 budget of $25,000 from monetary and in-kind sources. Their operations are augmented by an engaged eight-person advisory board, which handles responsibilities such as event promotions, financial and business support, and a promising recycling program.
Nielsen’s unbridled enthusiasm is matched only by his remarkable resourcefulness, pursuing grants and sponsorships with major corporations as well as establishing a productive relationship with the U.S. Forest Service.
“When we began, I asked Oscar Martinez (U.S. Forest Service Pikes Peak District Ranger) for five minutes to describe what I envisioned. I wasn’t sure he’d even listen, but he put my call on speaker and gathered his staff around to hear my message. That was the start of an excellent relationship,” Nielsen said.
A perfect example of Nielsen’s innovative thinking was Labor Day weekend 2018, when the team tackled the Rural Ridge campground in Divide. They collected all the trash, used the compactor at the Sheriff’s Department, and took the 1,500 pounds of compacted trash to Bestway in Colorado Springs.
As Nielsen said, “By relieving the Forest Service of trash collection, they can focus on their core services. Now they email us with photos of problem areas, and we dispatch a crew — the process is quick and seamless. Once our teams have completed clean sweeps in high-trash zones, those areas are far easier to maintain.”
Woody focused on the importance of involving youth in their educational efforts. “We make special presentations at schools, Scouts, and other youth groups; they’re fun, but also educational. The kids are completely on board and help to educate their parents.” Nielsen added, “We work to bridge the generational gap —kids to adults.”
Now that they have a functional model, Nielsen is looking to expand. “We’re writing grants for high-ticket items such as roll-offs and bear-proof dumpsters. And, we’re expanding to Cripple Creek, Victor, and down to El Paso County. We’ve started a second chapter in Monument, which is very exciting.”
Nielsen and Woody have clearly started a kind of forest reclamation revolution. But Nielsen is quick to credit their growing team of volunteers. “I just pushed the button to start it. I hope to expand this program nationwide.”
If you would like to volunteer or donate to this most worthy cause, go to focusontheforest.org.
Philip Mella is a candidate for County Commissioner, District 3. He serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.