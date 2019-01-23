The Road Not Taken: Codes, cyphers and cryptography
The intriguing world of cryptography has its roots in non-standard hieroglyphics, which were discovered on the walls of an Egyptian tomb in 1900 BC. In India, around 400 BC, “substitution cipher” codes were evident in the “Kama Sutra,” which were communications between lovers.
But whether it was the Zimmerman Telegram, which caused America’s entry into WWI, or the need to keep romantic relationships from the public eye, the motivation to mask communication and its complex evolution is fascinating to explore.
We begin with the notion of cyphertext, which is the product of encryption of plaintext, using a defined algorithm, which is a cypher. Cyphers remained susceptible to discovery through “frequency analysis,” which discerns patterns or relational combinations of letters in a given language. Simple substitution cyphers are most easily parsed because, if there is a high frequency of the letter X in a message it was likely substituted for a common letter, such as E.
Far more sophisticated is the polyalphabetic cipher, which was first defined by Leon Battista Alberti in about 1467, although some argue it may have been developed by the Arab cryptologist Al Kindi 600 years earlier. It uses multiple substitution alphabets, and Alberti signified a change in alphabets by interpolating a capital letter or number.
He created a “cypher disk,” which is an enciphering and deciphering device for encoding and decoding messages. It featured two circular copper disks, the larger called “stationary,” the smaller, which rotated on top of the former, called “moveable.” Each was a different alphabet, and when the moveable disk rotated it automatically coded a message.
The famous Enigma machine is a sophisticated example of a polyalphabetic cipher in which coded Nazi messages created a serious challenge for cryptanalysts (also known as code breakers). But, as we’ll learn, they were assisted by the fact that code makers tend to underestimate the vulnerability of their systems, especially in the absence of positive proof.
Perhaps the most renowned modern cryptanalysts worked at Bletchley Park north of London, and their group included chess masters and mathematicians such as Max Newman and Alan Turing (who founded modern computing). The sophistication of the machines that broke the German code was popularized in the movie, “The Imitation Game,” which dramatized the genius of those who worked on the project.
The talented patriots who populated the ranks of cryptanalysts during the war was memorialized in the engaging book by former Special Operations Executive cryptographer Leo Marks, “Between Silk and Cyanide: A Codemaker’s War 1941-1945.” The title, which Marks describes in the book, posits an agent’s choice of documenting radio code transmissions on printed silk or taking a suicide pill to avoid revealing secrets under torture.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific theater, U.S. Navy cryptographers breached the Japanese Navy’s encrypted system. One of them, JN-25, provided critical strategic advantages and led to the U.S. victory in the Battle of Midway; ironically, the Japanese continued using JN-25.
Since WWII, the most notable advancement was the development of asymmetric cipher keys, which use two mathematically analogous keys for each message. In 2001, the Advanced Encryption Standard was introduced by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. Those constitute the familiar 128-bit encryption using Secure Socket Layer technology, which was superseded by Transport Layer Security, which client-server applications use for secure cross-network communications.
The next iteration will include quantum computing technology, which uses quantum bits, or qubits. In this bizarre technology a 0 and 1 — the building blocks of computer coding language — can occupy one space simultaneously. Grasping that level of complexity truly boggles the mind.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.