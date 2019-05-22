The Road Not Taken: Clerk and recorder keeps Teller County's vehicle, real estate updates and elections running smoothly
The Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s office has a sterling reputation, but after my informative interview with its energetic leader, Krystal Brown, I have a much deeper appreciation of the breadth and depth of their responsibilities.
As Brown was promoted through the ranks, she has an in-depth understanding of all functions of the office. “I began in December of 2003 as a motor vehicle clerk. In 2005 I was promoted to recording supervisor, and in 2010, I became chief deputy.” Due to a vacancy, she competed for and was appointed to clerk and recorder in 2010.
“At the most fundamental level, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office allows all property — in particular, vehicles and real estate — to be lawfully transferred,” she said. It’s that sense of orderliness and attention to detail that appeals to Brown and her staff.
“We’re known for elections and motor vehicle, but we’re also responsible for vital statistics, including birth, marriage and death certificates.” It was a revelation to me that her office also assists with genealogy searches. “Especially in a mining district with its history, many people have an interest in their family’s history. They come in and we guide them, with searches that often go back to the mid-19th century.”
The Clerk and Recorder’s Office has additional duties in other county departments related to the accurate documentation of meetings. As Brown noted, “I’m the Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, so I record their meetings, which are the official account of their proceedings.”
You may not have heard of the Board of Equalization, but it’s the body that hears property protest denials by the County Assessor’s Office. “I’m the official record keeper for that board, and I schedule their meetings.” The importance of accuracy in documentation for key government functions such as this can’t be overstated. Citizens who appeal protests must have confidence that the process is fair and transparent, and scrupulously follows the letter of the law.
One of the challenges, as Brown reports, is being informed on all state laws, which provide explicit guidelines for county services. “Our relationship with the Secretary of State’s office is vital. We work hand-in-hand with them and we look to them for support and guidance.”
The Colorado County Clerks Association provides a combination of information sharing as well as a key way to maintain compliance with state statutes and laws. As Brown described, “We attend four conferences a year and the relationships we’ve developed there are critical to our knowledge and operations.”
Perhaps the most crucial role her office plays is during elections. “When we do elections, it’s governed by statute and rule. The Secretary of State’s office provides meaningful and timely information and interpretation of rules to be sure we strictly adhere to the law.”
When asked why her office has a reputation for optimal functioning, she selflessly attributes it to her employees. “We have a great staff, one that’s customer focused. They get the work done and do it correctly; they have a strong work ethic.”
In terms of future goals and objectives, “With the growth of the county I want to be sure we continue to strive in customer service, but I don’t want to overburden our staff, so it’s a balance.”
But whether it’s the hotel business or restaurants, the customer’s experience is paramount. As Brown attested, “We’re here for the public; we don’t close during lunch hours. We treat them the way we want to be treated. We do large government duties in a small-town way.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.