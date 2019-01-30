The Road Not Taken: Artificial Intelligence — blessing or bane?
Unlike most of the great technological advancements, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) raises unprecedented warnings. One of the world’s premier physicists, the late Stephen Hawking, darkly observed that AI could easily outperform humans and become “a new life form.” In an interview with the magazine, Wired, he said “I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself.”
The father of modern computing, Alan Turing, posited that “if a human could not distinguish between responses from a machine and a human, the machine could be considered intelligent.” AI’s inception began in the mid-1950s at Dartmouth College and astonished the world by solving simple algebraic problems and logical theorems.
Decades later, so-called “expert systems” appeared. These replicated human reasoning in complex problem-solving, using “if-then” cognitive functions, but AI purists dismissed them because they aren’t able to learn from the environment. Subsequent advancements were largely due to Moore’s Law, which asserts that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (i.e., semiconductor) doubles every two years; it has since been deemed outmoded.
In 1997, IBM’s chess computer, Deep Blue, beat reigning champion Gary Kasparov, which heralded the development of “deep-learning” methods. An apt example is the Deep Neural Network, a subcategory of the Artificial Neural Network, which determines the correct mathematical manipulation to transition an input into an output. It uses probability computation to filter large amounts of data to draw a logical conclusion. It features prominently in the areas of speech and visual recognition software, which have broad commercial and military applications.
Though these advances are beneficial in everything from medicine to mechanization, there’s an unavoidably threatening aspect to AI that’s recently become apparent. We’re on the cusp of developing machines that so closely replicate human cognitive functions, including consciousness, that ethical concerns must be examined.
Those include software programming with deliberate morally reprehensible capabilities. The notion of Artificial Moral Agents was introduced by Wendell Wallach in his book Moral Machines, in which he asks whether software designers should be constrained from developing morally injurious programs. This obviously raises First Amendment considerations.
Equally unsettling are autonomous systems that can act with machine intelligence independent of human restraints. Charles T. Rubin, a political scientist, has written of his concern that as the sophistication in autonomous systems rises the risk that “any sufficiently advanced benevolence may be indistinguishable from malevolence” commensurately increases.
Is there a clear line between human cognition and emotions such as empathy and their precise replication in a machine? Joseph Weizenbaum, one of the fathers of AI and an MIT professor who died in 2008, was convinced AI will never be able to replicate human traits such as sympathy and criticized scientists who characterize complex computer functions as tantamount to human thought processes.
In a truly disturbing twist, Hans Moravec, a robot designer, and his colleagues have predicted the merging of humans and machines into cyborgs and be far more intelligent — and lethal — than either.
Another area of concern is AI’s impact on labor. The Economist suggested that “AI could do to white-collar jobs what steam power did to blue-collar ones during the Industrial Revolution.” However, others have observed that automation has often had a net increase on employment due to somewhat unpredictable downstream micro- and macroeconomic effects.
We’re clearly in ethically and technically uncharted territory where caution and attention to the potential for unintended consequences should be paramount. We can only hope — and pray — that AI will play a positive role in our lives, as well as those of future generations.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.