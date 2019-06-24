Darrin Tangeman, Woodland Park’s engaging city manager, has been on the job for eight months so I wanted to sit down with him and hear how things were going.
“In terms of the budget, city council sets the priorities and I focus on the results. Current initiatives include developing a strategy for the Cultural Center to make it more financially viable. We’ve hired Nicole Evans as its event coordinator, and we’re confident we’ll see real progress.”
Another area of concern is the Aquatic Center and Tangeman reports meaningful developments there as well. “We’re hiring a new manager and we want to improve programming and marketing using digital media, to drive greater volume, in particular with children.”
Tangeman is candid about the need to improve the city’s recruitment process, first by streamlining the website format. “We want to fully modernize the hiring process, to create intuitive ‘decision architecture’ on our website that draws the best talent and makes the application process efficient.”
The area of strategic planning is key to Tangeman’s thinking relative to long-term goals. “We have a vision statement but must develop a mission statement which will help shape the budget and our 2020 Comprehensive Plan review process.”
People have said the city’s business environment could be enhanced, making it more conducive to entrepreneurs and start-ups, and Tangeman is enthusiastic about those opportunities. “We’re developing business focus groups to identify obstacles to creating and expanding businesses. That could include selective deregulation to facilitate the process, and we’ll partner with the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) so we’re well aligned.”
Management style reflects a leader’s core values, and Tangeman is clearly on the cutting edge. “I’m an inclusive manager, never making decisions in a vacuum. I encourage job ownership, and when making decisions I always bring in department heads.”
Allowing time for employees is another hallmark of advanced leadership. “Mondays are when employees are welcome to stop in to discuss work issues. I encourage the chain of command, but if they prefer, I’m available to them.”
Taking the pulse of employees is vital to optimal operations. “We’re initiating an Employee Satisfaction Survey to find opportunities for improvement. We’ll also have an External Customer Satisfaction Survey, for anyone receiving our services.”
Clear communication is vital, and Tangeman has developed a synchronized communication protocol with city council. “We have monthly reports of all key activities, which has tightened up departmental and Council communication.”
As staff turnover is always a concern, Tangeman is actively employing tools to increase retention. “I’ve initiated quarterly meetings with individual department heads to define career progression and encourage professional development, which has been shown to reduce turnover.”
An intriguing idea is flex scheduling. “It’s the ‘9-80’ model, which means starting work earlier to allow one day off in a two-week period, with no reduction in customer service.”
Tangeman knows compensation is vital, and the city recently adjusted salaries across the board. “The compensation structure adjustment was important, but we should continue moving towards true fair market value.”
A perennial issue is congestion on Highway 24, and discussions on a ‘Reliever Route Plan’ are in the offing. “With the additional hotels in Cripple Creek the demand on 24 will increase significantly. These discussions will involve CDOT and PPACG (Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments) and will define the design, engineering, costs, and infrastructure impacts.”
Tangeman’s passion for and commitment to the city is abundantly clear. “I want to see the community move forward. I truly enjoy being here and this position was a great career decision. I’m a problem solver who thrives on collaborating with people.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.