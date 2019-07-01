For this Independence Day I sat down with Mike Holler, a regional constitutional scholar, whose book, “The Constitution Made Easy,” is a must-read for all Americans.
Q: Why is America’s assertion of independence historically significant?
A: The assertion of independence was a big deal, and one fraught with risks; but winning the war that followed and creating the world’s most powerful and prosperous nation is the most significant event in recorded history. Excluding the advent of Christ, nothing comes close. Nations and political entities that had existed for thousands of years were eclipsed in every metric by this new nation in just over a century. By World War I the United States had become, and remains, the dominant military and economic force in the world.
Describe the risks our Founding Fathers took to establish American independence.
Our founders risked being captured, tried for treason, and executed. They had to meet in secret, communicate by code, and then fight a war they did not seem likely to win. They allowed their families and businesses to suffer, in order to devote themselves to a cause that they considered much larger than their own interests.
What makes the ideas that inform America exceptional?
The ideas of individual liberty and limited government are paramount. The Declaration of Independence asserts that all humans are created equal. There was no such thing as a king or a ruling class. We all have rights that are given to us by God and are therefore unalienable — no human can take them. To the degree that we remain free today, we should certainly celebrate, but there are also sobering events in the modern era that advise caution.
In January 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for independence. It was an immediate sensation. Why?
They say that there is no force as powerful as an idea whose time has come. He struck a nerve and identified what many of the colonists were feeling, but not verbalizing. As he wrote:
“Europe, and not England, is the parent country of America. This new world hath been the asylum for the persecuted lovers of civil and religious liberty from every part of Europe. Hither they have fled, not from the tender embraces of the mother, but from the cruelty of the monster; and it is so far true of England, that the same tyranny which drove the first emigrants from home, pursues their descendants still.”
Why is it vital today that we remain faithful to our Founding Fathers’ vision?
We are not being faithful, and the consequences may be dire. The founders’ vision was of a republic where the federal government limited its efforts to outward activities such as trade, treaties, and war. The states were to make whatever laws were necessary that affected the lives of its citizens. The people were to be free to pursue their own happiness and take responsibility for their own success or failure.
The federal government was created by the states to provide for the common defense of the states, and for the general well-being (welfare) of the states. In the past hundred years we have fundamentally diverged from the founders’ vision.
We are concentrating virtually all power in Washington, D.C. The federal government has assumed control over our lives, over our liberties, and over the states we reside in. The end result, if we do not change course hard and fast, will be the absolute despotism our founders fled from, fought a war to be free of, and established the constitution to prevent.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a retired health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.