The Road Not Taken: A talk with Teller County’s Assessor
For many of us the role of our County Assessor goes largely unnoticed. It’s the valuation of our own property that concerns us, which is understandable. But, fundamentally, the job of the Assessor is to fairly, equitably and consistently apply analytics to properties and determine valuations.
For background, in 1982, the Gallagher Amendment became law. It requires that residential properties contribute no more than 45 percent of the state property tax base, while non-residential properties must contribute 55 percent. So, if home values rise faster than businesses property, the tax rates paid by homeowners are required to drop to maintain that 45-55 split.
Over time, this has steadily cut the residential assessment rate from 21 percent of a home’s value when Gallagher was enacted to 7.2 percent today. Non-residential property is assessed at 29 percent, meaning business owners pay about 4 times the tax rate of homeowners. If we want to talk about fairness, we might begin there.
When Gallagher was passed, local governments would compensate for these tax cuts by “floating” their mill levies, thereby raising their local tax rate to bring their revenues into balance. The obvious result is that homeowners got some relief, and businesses paid more to make up the difference.
That was upended in 1992 when TABOR was passed. Local governments could no longer merely “float” their taxes up without voter approval. It stipulated that revenue can only grow by a formula based on population growth and inflation.
Due to perceived inequities in TABOR, in 2000 voters passed Amendment 23 which requires the school funding formula to increase each year by the rate of inflation. If all of this makes your head spin you can consider yourself entirely normal.
Against this background I sat down with Teller County’s new Assessor, Colt Simmons, to learn more about him and his approach to his office. “My philosophy of public service is grounded in transparency, in being respectful and candid, and, I listen.”
Simmons is a retired Air Force and National Guard officer, out of the U.S. Space Command and NORAD, with nearly 28 years of service. “My work was in Command and Control satellites, Early Warning systems, and combat deployment operations.”
In response to my question concerning the cultural climate, he seeks to develop he talked about customers. “Our internal customers are our employees, while our external customers are the tax payers, and my rule of thumb is ‘TCP’ — taking care of people. A good leader is customer-focused, and with the employees it means supporting them so they can provide the best services to our citizens.”
Residential valuations have increased significantly, so Simmons encourages people to appeal their Notice of Value (NOV) if they feel they’re not accurate. It’s a tiered process that begins with the Assessor’s office, then to the County Board of Equalization (CBOE), after which you may request binding arbitration, appeal to the State BAA (Board of Assessment Appeals), or to District Court.
In terms of new initiatives, Simmons described his county-wide meetings, called Teller County Assessor Listens. “It’s going well, and we have several scheduled for the next month; one is on May 1 at 5 p.m. at the Woodland Park Library, then two in Cripple Creek, one on (May) 7, and one (May) 14, at the Centennial Building, both at 4:30 p.m.”
In addition, Simmons described the Teller County Assessor's Advisory Committee. “It’s comprised of nine people and meets quarterly. They’re all volunteers, residents, business people, and retirees. It’s another way we can listen to our citizens and encourage their input. We’re here for them.”
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.