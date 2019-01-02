The Road Not Taken: A new beginning
It’s easy to look back at 2018 and see only the political divisiveness and cultural fissures, but I would submit that does ourselves and others a great disservice. As an eternal optimist, I instinctively discount the headwinds we are obliged to face and force myself to look into the dark clouds to find the silver linings.
Therefore, I found much to be grateful for in the past year, and although crystal balls are as rare as unicorns, I am confident 2019 will bring even greater blessings. It’s in that spirit that I asked some business and political leaders for their thoughts about the past year and hopes for the new one.
Debbie Miller, President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, conveyed that positive spirit by saying, “Thirteen years ago, I came to this community to pursue my work passion and found a kindred spirit here. In 2018, we assisted a great deal of others to find their kindred spirit and move here as well. Sometimes amid all the “chatter” we lose focus on what brought us here and what makes our community so special. I believe our future is bright. Let’s let 2019 be a ‘reset’ year and focus on the reasons we came here and want our area to succeed.”
Erik Stone, Chairman of the Teller County Republican Party, dovetailed with that upbeat sentiment by observing, “Reflections in 2018 for me must include the community response to the High Chateau Fire. Tons upon tons of donated beverages, food, toiletries, socks, and volunteer hours to feed firefighters was an incredible statement of our lifestyle, our culture, and commitment to each other.”
In a fiscal vein, former Woodland Park City Council member John Schafer, was pleased that “with my insistence, City Council agreed that the 2018 budget (general fund) would include a 10-percent reserve and future-year budgets would increase that reserve.” That more conservative approach should reassure residents that the city is better prepared to weather an economic downturn or other short-term emergency.
Meanwhile, local businessman and entrepreneur Pete LaBarre sees opportunities in not letting past tensions impact future visions. “Let’s do a total reset with the city of Woodland Park, DDA, pool, anything and everything that frustrated us, caused contention, angst, sleepless nights, and start afresh focusing and brainstorming ideas and solutions.”
And, in the spirit of the season, LaBarre suggested we consider the needs of others. “Let’s become more compassionate with the tax reduction money we’ll get and give to the great nonprofit organizations in our community. Help the Needy, senior coalition, Symphony Above the Clouds, Cruise Above the Clouds, Community Cupboard, Aspen Mine Center and Habitat for Humanity.”
Though past New Year’s resolutions often litter the landscape of good intentions, there is real value in examining our complicity, inadvertent or otherwise, in marring relationships, be they political or personal. That means being the first to put a final punctuation mark on unproductive dialogs and debates, pledging to see historical disagreements in a new light, and constructively finding ways to build a lasting trust. Indeed, ours is a county built on strong, enduring relationships, overflowing with goodwill. Let’s capitalize on that advantage in every aspect of our lives, celebrating our shared values, from family and friends to those with whom we’ve disagreed, and truly make 2019 a new beginning.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.